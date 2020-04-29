Irrfan Khan Death: Rohit Sharma Hails Actor For Creating His Own 'aura' And 'fortune'

Rohit Sharma came forward to pay tribute to the National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer. The 'Angrezi Medium' star passed away at the age of 54 after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday. According to various reports, the actor was kept under observation for colon infection. The actor in 2018 had announced that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

'Created his own aura': Rohit Sharma

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Rohit paid his last respects to Khan by addressing him as a 'Fabulous Actor'. The Indian limited-overs vice-captain then went on to add that 'The LunchBox' star had created his own aura and fortune around the industry.

Rest in peace #IrfanKhan, fabulous actor. Created is own aura and fortune around the industry. May god give his family all the strength. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan death: Harsha Bhogle offers condolences to the Bollywood star

Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle was among the various celebrities who offered condolences to arguably one of the finest actors of Bollywood. Harsha Bhogle, in his latest tweet, wrote that he was in grief over the passing of Irrfan Khan. He further wrote that the energy and intensity was taken away so soon and his world will live forever. Harsha Bhogle even paid heartfelt condolences to Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa and his children.

Irrfan Khan death: Irrfan Khan movies that won the hearts of the audience

Irrfan Khan has been part of Bollywood and Hollywood projects but there are a couple of Irrfan Khan movies that showed how brilliant the actor was. Some his best work includes the Academy Award-nominated and his debut film Salaam Bombay, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015), Hindi Medium (2017) and his final movie Angrezi Medium (2020).

