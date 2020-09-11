Bangladesh Lightning Strike Tragically Kills Two Aspiring Teenage Cricketers In Dhaka

Monsoons in Bangladesh are considered to be dreadful for its citizens, as every year several people reportedly die due to lightning strikes in the country. This year itself, over 350 cases have been reported in the country, according to Bangladeshi non-profit organisation Disaster Forum. In a very unfortunate incident, Mohammad Nadim and Mizanur Rahman, two aspiring teenage cricketers from Bangladesh, died tragically on Thursday as they were struck by lightning. The cricketers, who were playing football in a stadium in Gaza, as their cricket practice was halted due to rain, lost their lives due to a lightning strike.

The two players were working hard and training for the trials of a tournament in the capital city of Dhaka, through which they could catch the eyes of the national selectors, according to Anwar Hossain Liton, the coach of the deceased players. Mohammad Palash, a witness, while speaking to AFP, shared details from the incident where he saw three players collapse on the ground after being struck by lightning. The players were taken to the nearby hospital by other players present over there in an attempt to save their lives. However, Mohammad Nadim and Mizanur Rahman could not survive and succumbed to their injuries.

Such cases in the country are not a rarity but a serious cause of concern. Lightning has also been included as a natural disaster by Bangladesh. Lightning fatalities ratio in the country is 0.9% amongst every 10,00,000 people. Earlier this year, at least 25 people lost their lives after a lightning strike, in a day. In another such horrendous incident, 82 people died on a single day in May 2016.

Most such cases are reported when the victims are outdoors during the afternoon and evening time. The mode of death has become a major point of concern for the country and has left its citizens in worry. Lightning strike catches one unprecedented and there are also not a lot of precautions to combat the risk of it.

