MAK Vs BOD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Shpageeza Cricket League Live

Mis Ainak Knights (MAK) are all set to face Boost Defenders (BOD) in a league match in the Shpageeza Cricket League which will be played at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 11 at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our MAK vs BOD match prediction, MAK vs BOD Dream11 team and the probable MAK vs BOD playing 11.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Best Memories And Stats From One Of Its 'home' Grounds, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

MAK vs BOD live: MAK vs BOD Dream11 prediction and preview

MAK have had a good start to the season and currently lie second on the points table after 3 matches. MAK have so far won 2 matches and lost 1 match till now. The team will be brimming with confidence coming into the match after crushing Speen Ghar Tigers by 58 runs on Wednesday. Batting first, MAK posted a huge total of 221 runs courtesy of half-centuries by their top three batsmen comprising of Mohammad Shahzad, Bahar Shinwari and Hashmatullah Shahidi. Abdullah Mazari was the pick of the bowler for the side with 4 wickets to his name.

Also Read: Shoaib Malik Adorably Plays With Son Izhaan In Mall In Dubai After 7 Months; Watch Video

On the other hand, BOD had a heartbreaking 5 run loss to Tigers on Thursday. Chasing 176 runs to win, BOD opener Karim Jannat scored a fine half-century at the top but with wickets falling regularly, the chase more difficult. Shafiquallah Ghafari and skipper Gulbadin Naib did play very entertaining knocks at the end to try and help the team cross the finish line but BOD still fell short of the target.

Also Read: RCB Trump Rajasthan Royals In Banter Over Displaying Old Team Logos On Social Media

MAK vs BOD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MAK vs BOD Dream11 team

MAK vs BOD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MAK vs BOD Dream11 team: MAK squad

Mohammad Shahzad, Najeebullah Tarakia, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Shahidullah Kamal, Noor Ahmad Lakanwal, Abdul Rahman, Sadiqullah Pacha, Dawlat Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Ibrahim Khan, Bahar Ali Shinwari, Abid Taniwal, Abdullah Mazari, Abdul Baqi, Popal, Jamshid Khan, Ghamai Zadran.

Also Read: Zaheer Khan On Saliva Ban: Players Have To Be Careful As 'old Habits Can Creep In'

MAK vs BOD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MAK vs BOD Dream11 team: BOD squad

Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Humza Hotak, Rahmat Shah, Ehsanullah Janat, Syed Ahmad Shirzad, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Tahir Adil, Saleem Safi, Waqarullah Ishaqzai, Imran Janat, Nisar Wahdat, Mohammad Alam, Ghulam Dastiger, Naseebullah Sherdali, Zia ul Haq Eashkil.

MAK vs BOD Dream11 prediction: MAK vs BOD top picks from MAK vs BOD playing 11

M Shahzad

H Shahidi

G Naib

S Zadran

MAK vs BOD Dream11 team

Herer's our MAK vs BOD playing 11 for the MAK vs BOD match

MAK vs BOD Dream11 prediction

As per our MAK vs BOD Dream11 prediction, MAK will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MAK vs BOD Dream11 prediction, MAK vs BOD top picks and MAK vs BOD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MAK vs BOD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Afghanistan Cricket / Twitter