Sports Media Mogul Uday Shankar Quits As Disney APAC President, Star India Chief: Report

Chairman of Star & Disney India and President of The Walt Disney Company Asia-Pacific, Uday Shankar, will soon be stepping down from his dual roles. Interestingly, Star Sports India and Disney+ Hotstar are also the television and streaming broadcasters of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Uday Shankar is one of the more prominent executive figures in the Indian media and entertainment industry and he will continue to serve the company till December 31 this year.

Amidst Dream11 IPL 2020, Sports media tycoon Uday Shankar decides to step down from role

While issuing an official statement, Uday Shankar said that he considers himself fortunate to have had the opportunity of working with Star India and The Walt Disney Company. He added that he takes pride in “having set ambitious goals” throughout his professional career. The sports media mogul also hinted at the the possibility of imparting his wisdom to the “new generation of entrepreneurs” as a way of giving back to the industry.

Further elaborating about his plans for the next generation, Uday Shankar said that he believes the best way to show his gratitude to the industry is to “support and mentor” entrepreneurs who are seeking to create a “positive impact on countless lives”. In order to achieve his aforementioned plans, the high-profile sports media personality revealed that he will be partnering up with “global investors” and “pioneers” for the same. According to Economic Times, it is rumoured that Shankar may join hands with his former boss James Murdoch, who has set up a new family business Lupa Systems.

Uday Shankar’s journey and achievements

Under Uday Shankar’s leadership, the Star India network launched Hotstar (now Disney+ Hotstar). Due to its vast range of content including the live streaming of Dream11 IPL 2020 matches, Disney+ Hotstar is currently the leading over-the-top platform in India. Moreover, Disney+ Hotstar is also expanding its global reach with reaching countries like the United States of America (USA), Canada and several European countries. On the other hand, it was under his tenure that Star Sports became the largest sports broadcaster in India and one of the biggest around the world, through channels in different languages as well as encouraging cricket and other sports alike such as in the Pro Kabaddi League, Indian Super League, Ultimate Table Tennis and others.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Story so far

The Dream11 IPL 2020 season is currently being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after it was launched on September 19. As of three weeks into the tournament, 21 matches have been played across three different UAE venues. Here is a look at the updated Dream11 IPL 2020 points table as of Thursday, October 8.

A look at the Points Table after Match 21 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/ksUXUjOKdC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 7, 2020

