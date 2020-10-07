Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan's Steve Smith Fined Rs 12 Lakhs For Slow Over-rate Vs Mumbai

Rajasthan's skipper Steve Smith has been docked Rs 12 lakh from his match fee as a fine for maintaining an slow over-rate in the game against Mumbai on Tuesday. Mumbai successfully defended the 193-run target after bowling out Steve Smith-led Rajasthan for just 136 runs in 18.1 overs. Steve Smith joins Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli & Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer in the list of captains fined in this year's edition of the marquee tournament for maintaining a slow over-rate.

Rajasthan Royals Captain Steven Smith fined Rs 12 lakhs after the team maintained a slow over-rate during their #IPL2020 match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi yesterday: Indian Premier League (IPL) — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

Mumbai thrash Rajasthan to go on top of IPL 2020 table

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai team thrashed Steve Smith's Rajasthan by 57 runs to secure a thumping win in Match 20 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. While Suryakumar Yadav shined with the bat with a brilliant fifty, it was Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult who starred with the ball in Mumbai's victory. Mumbai's bowlers have been in sensational form with three of their bowlers in the top four of the leading wicket-takers list. Jasprit Bumrah is the second leading wicket-taker in the Dream11 IPL 2020 with 11 scalps to his name. Jasprit Bumrah is followed by Trent Boult (10 wickets) and James Pattinson (9 wickets). Kagiso Rabada of the Delhi team leads the list with 12 wickets. Courtesy of this win, the Men in Blue have gone clear at the top of the Dream11 IPL points table with four wins in six matches.

Mumbai and Delhi are tied with 8 points to their name, however, it is the defending champion's net run rate that puts them on top. The third spot on the Dream11 IPL points table is occupied by Virat Kohli's Bangalore with three wins and two losses. Kolkata are placed at the fourth place on the Dream11 IPL points table with two wins and as many losses. On the other hand, MS Dhoni's men occupy the fifth position on the Dream11 IPL points table with two wins and three defeats. The two sides are all set to lock horns with each other on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

