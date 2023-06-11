UFC 289 Results: Amanda Nunes calls it a career after dominating win over Irene Aldana

It was the big Pay-Per-View day in the world of MMA as UFC 289 took place. A fight card filled with superstars was on display, which was headlined by the consensus GOAT Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana. In the co-main event, the crowd favorite Charles Oliveira was in action. The former Lightweight champion was up against the veteran Beneil Dariush.

The much-awaited UFC 289 took place inside the Rogers Arena. The event saw a mixture of big endings and decisions based on the Judges' scorecard. Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush was the fight that made the most buzz ahead of the fight but in the Octagon the match-up could not cross the first-round mark. Oliveira made a successful return with a TKO victory over Dariush.

In the main event bout, Irene Aldana and Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes took a cautious approach and maintained distance in the initial phase of the fight. The match went down to the wire and was dominated by Amanda Nunes. Whether it was striking or the ground moves, Nunes got the better of Aldana in every department. She won via unanimous decision.

Following the match, the undisputed GOAT Ananda Nunes called it a career and brought an end to her glorious UFC Career. She left as a Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion.

Also Read | 'Hopefully One Day..': Marc-André Barriault Talks About His UFC Ambitions Ahead Of UFC 289

UFC 289 Results: Amanda Nunes retires after dominating win; Charles Oliveira comes back with a statement win

Main Card Results

Amanda Nunes defeats Irene Aldana by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-43)

Charles Oliveira defeats Beneil Dariush by TKO (strikes) at 4:10 of Round 1

Mike Malott defeats Adam Fugitt by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:06 of Round 2

Dan Ige defeats Nate Landwehr by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Marc-Andre Barriault defeats Eryk Anders by decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Prelims