'Hopefully one day': Marc-Andre Barriualt talks about his UFC ambitions ahead of UFC 289

It is the big pay-per-view week in the fight world as UFC 289 has approached. The event is filled with an action-promising fight card, which will be headlined by Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana. Aside from the main event, the mega-show also includes a much anticipated Lightweight fight between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. Apart from the feature fights, the lineup includes a UFC veteran who is currently at his peak. It is none other than the Canadian Power Bar Marc-Andre Barriault.

In an exclusive interview with republicworld.com, Marc expressed his views on a variety of subjects. The Middleweight fighter will take on Eryk Anders at UFC 289 and cut out a focused figure ahead of the fight. He laid out his views on fighting at the main card, on facing Eryk Anders, and about the king of the Middleweight division, Israel Adesanya. Here are the excerpts of a Q and A session with Marc-Andre Barriault ahead of UFC 289.

Q. What are your thoughts on your upcoming fight against Eryk Anders at UFC 289?

I am very excited to be here and back in Canada. This time I am going to be on the main card, so I am really looking forward to put on a show and I am excited to fight Eryk Anders. I am ready to put on a show.

Q. In the past you have stated that "you like to brawl" so, In this match too will you go out for the exploits and look to strike your opponent down or would you take the cautious approach and sit back and look to take the match on the ground?

This is gonna be my 11th fight in the UFC, so I am more mature now. I feel like it is the perfect time for me to show that I am a complete fighter. Right now I am smarter, for sure when it's time to brawl I have what it takes to brawl and to be physical. For this fight, I just wanna be myself. Be sharp, be fast, be strong, at the right moment, and make sure to finish the fight.

Q. You've been quite active throughout your career. This would be your 5th fight in the last 15 months, so what I want to ask is what drives you to be this consistent?

I like to be very active. As a martial artist and also I like to train. I like to improve every day and when it's time to fight in the UFC, they know that they can call me anytime and I am ready to go.

Q. According to you, you are at your peak. Where do you see yourself headed from here? Is the title shot in the sights? And what do you think you have to do to get that eminent title shot?

Right now, I am very realistic, focusing on one fight at a time. Yes! For sure I would like to be in the top 15, and top 10 and hopefully one day I have a title shot, but for now focused on one fight at a time, make sure that I put on a great fight and prove to the UFC and myself that I belong here and that I am improving every fight, getting better.

Q. What do you think of the current Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya?

The actual champ, Adesanya, is a phenomenal striker. I think he proved a lot in his last fight when he bounced back against Pereira. So he's a true champion. He fought almost everybody in the top 5 during the last two years, so he's the champ for a reason. He has all the attributes to be great and right now, he's the king for a reason.

