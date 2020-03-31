Umar Akmal Not To Challenge PCB's Showcause Notice After Code Violation: Report

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal continues to court trouble after being accused of breaching the Anti-Corruption Code by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Akmal was suspended just before the beginning of the Pakistan Super League and the youngest Akmal brother could not take the field for the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2020. More details have now emerged around the fate of Akmal's career.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Shahid Afridi leaves Twitterati in splits with epic self-troll after Umar Akmal

Umar Akmal does not challenge the showcause notice issued by the PCB

According to the PTI, a source close to Umar Akmal has revealed that the batsman responded to the PCB's show-cause notice against him and did not challenge his country's cricket governing body. Akmal has been charged with breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB's Anti-Corruption Code. This article mainly relates to not disclosing to the PCB, any approaches or invitation received by a player to partake in corrupt activities. Akmal had to respond to the PCB by March 31 and the 29-year-old has admitted to the board that he did not adopt the proper procedure in place to deal with the situation.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Banned Umar Akmal ordered by PCB to return Quetta Gladiators paycheck

The Pakistan Cricket Board will now come to a conclusion on Akmal's case and impose sanctions on him which can range from a six-month ban to a lifetime ban. This is the second time Akmal has gotten into trouble in the last few months as earlier it was also reported that Akmal has misbehaved with a selector after he failed a fitness test. The batsman barely escaped a ban due to this incident but the Anti-Corruption Code violation got him into trouble.

ALSO READ | Umar Akmal suspended under PCB Anti Corruption Code on first day of PSL 2020

More Umar Akmal memes on the cards?

Akmal has had a controversial career in his decade long stint with the Pakistan cricket team. The 29-year-old debuted in 2009 and has played 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is for his country. Akmal has scored more than 5000 international runs across formats. Umar Akmal memes are a regular occurence on social media as the cricketer remains to be one of the most controversial figures in Pakistani cricket.

ALSO READ | Umar Akmal roasted by netizens for getting 'brother from another mother' hilariously wrong