Umar Akmal's Shock Pakistan Ban Overturn Puts Question Mark On PCB's Anti-Corruption Code

Umar Akmal is set for a return to cricket after his 18-month ban was reduced to 12 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). The Pakistani Cricket Board (PCB) had originally suspended him on February 20 last year. However, as per the PCB, Akmal's return to cricket is subject to the cricketer paying a fine of PKR 4.25 million (approx $27000) and taking part in a rehabilitation programme under the board's anti-corruption code.

Umar Akmal ban

Umar Akmal was suspended just hours before the start of the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) last year. Akmal was found guilty of failing to report corrupt approaches made to him. Although Akmal did acknowledge that the two charges pressed against him by the PCB had taken place, the circumstances were such that he did not see any benefit in reporting these issues. Hence, he believed that he was not guilty of either charge.

It's a double header today at the NSK! The red hot @lahoreqalandars take on @MultanSultans in the first of our two exciting clashes! #MatchDikhao l #HBLPSL6 l #MSvLQ pic.twitter.com/wkmkBHVyUI — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 26, 2021

Akmal's lawyer too defended his client. The lawyer said, "They don't have a single piece of evidence that can prove any wrongdoing. The prosecution was based on a phone call, otherwise there is no document, no bank transaction or anything that can substantiate their claim."

Umar Akmal interested in returning to cricket

At a press conference, Umar Akmal highlighted his willingness to return to cricket and to play for the Pakistan national team. Akmal said, "I am fully ready and excited to play cricket again. It was tough being out and sitting at home with my bread and butter taken away. I don't want to comment on my national selection. It's my job to play cricket and perform and it's up to them [the selectors] - if they think it's better for the country [to include me], then they will definitely give a chance."

Umar Akmal's older brother, Kamran Akmal, also echoed similar sentiments. Kamran told AFP, "It's a big relief for Umar. He wants to play cricket and return to the field." However, as things stand, there is no confirmation of Umar's cricketing return to the national side or to the PSL.

Umar Akmal memes

After Umar Akmal's recent tweets, social media exploded on fire with Umar Akmal memes. Akmal had reportedly posted a photo with former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq and captioned his post, "Mother from another brother." Cricketing fans were quick to point out the mistake and started trolling the Pakistani cricketer.

