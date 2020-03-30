Umesh Yadav Asks Indian Selectors For More Playing Time Across Formats To Prove Himself

Umesh Yadav has been an impactful bowler for Team India but opportunities continue to elude him. Despite impressive performances in the IPL, Yadav continues to be lower in the pecking order of fast bowlers in the country. On the Bangladesh tour of India in late 2019, Umesh Yadav helped India clinch the Test series and was the joint-leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets to his name. Yadav's next stint is scheduled to be for the RCB team 2020 for the IPL 2020, which has been postponed as of now.

RCB Team 2020's Umesh Yadav speaks about the fluctuations in his career

Talking to a leading Indian media publication, Umesh Yadav reflected on how his confidence has never been able to develop because of the fluctuating chances that he has gotten in Team India. Yadav reflected on how he has been a wicket-taking bowler but feels underutilised because he does not play much apart from Tests on home soil. Yadav empathized with the Team India management as he felt that the team is full of well-performing pacers and it can be hard to establish a balance. The pacer also explained that if he got more chances in overseas conditions, he would definitely be able to perform well.

Umesh Yadav confessed how constantly being in and out of the team leads to him not having confidence and his priorities get changed. Rather than focusing on his performance, Yadav ends up focusing on the uncertainity his future holds and that affects the effectiveness of his performances. The 32-year-old pacer also felt that he has not been managed well on the ODI front as he believes that he should have gotten more chances than he has. However, Yadav maintains a positive outlook and mentioned how his focus is now on making the most of his chances rather than being in the team.

IPL 2020: IPL postponed

Umesh Yadav's RCB team 2020 was looking towards winning its first IPL trophy in IPL 2020 but the tournament's fate has been impacted by the rampant coronavirus pandemic. The BCCI had the IPL postponed to April 15 and reports are now even suggesting that the tournament may be completely called off. RCB team 2020 was supposed to play home to the likes of Aaron Finch and Chris Morris this season. Virat Kohli would continue to be the captain.

Umesh Yadav stats

The pace bowler has played 46 Tests since 2011 and has taken 144 wickets at an economy of 3.56. In ODIs, Yadav has taken 106 wickets in 75 matches and his T20I record shows nine wickets in seven matches. Since his IPL 2010 debut, Yadav has taken 119 wickets in the tournament. He has played for the Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and now for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

