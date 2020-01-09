Umesh Yadav Gives Bollywood-style Reply To Ravindra Jadeja's Fitness Troll On Instagram

It is not very uncommon to see some of the world's top cricketers engage in some banter online and Wednesday was no different. Indian pacer bowler Umesh Yadav shared a video of him hitting the gym and his teammate Ravindra Jadeja had something interesting to say. Have a look at their hilarious banter.

Ravindra Jadeja teases Umesh Yadav, bowlers hit back with Bollywood-like reply

Umesh Yadav is currently not a part of the Indian team's series with Sri Lanka but the bowler is still making sure that he remains fit. Yadav posted a video of him doing a "clean and jerk" with what looks like 10 kg plates on each side of the barbell. Indian superstar all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was quick to taunt Yadav on the 'light' weight that he was lifting. Umesh responded quickly by telling Jadeja that this video was just a preview of his capabilities. Fans seemed to love the banter as they replied to Jadeja's comment with a lot of interest. Here is the post and their comments.

Ind vs SL hangs in the balance

A clinical performance by #TeamIndia in Indore.



Will the boys clinch the series in Pune? #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/6Hm0jPVYC1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2020

Sri Lanka will now try their hardest as they take on India in the final T20I of the 3-match bilateral series. The match will be played at the MCA's Stadium at Pune on Thursday. The first T20I at Guwahati was washed out after faulty rain covers allowed water to seep into the main pitch. The second T20I at Indore was played without hiccups and saw India emerging as winners with great ease. Navdeep Saini led the Indian bowling attack and restricted SL to a score of 142. Led by KL Rahul, India chased down the total with ease.

