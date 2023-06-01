With the culmination of the IPL 2023, the attention has now shifted towards the WTC final. The clash for the prestigious Test mace is scheduled to start in a week and the guessing game regarding who's going to be in the playing XI and who should be left out has started. While the batting order is seemingly almost certain, the bowling spots are apparently wide open and one between Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav could sit out in the match. A former selector paid heed to the selection headache and made exhibited his choice.

Ex-India selector Sarandeep Singh was given the option to pick one between Umesh Yadav and Shardul Yadav and he vehemently went with the extra pace option. In an interview with PTI, Singh ruminated on India's contention for the WTC final against Australia and expressed confidence in the team.

Umesh Yadav or Shardul Thakur? Former selector makes a clear choice for WTC final

While Shardul Thakur has become a preferred choice over the years for his ability to contribute runs with the bat down the order, but as per Sarandeep, Umesh would have been his pick as he has the extra pace and the can reverse the old ball. Moreover, Singh also gave his say on the role of the conditions. Here's what he said.

"I am picking Umesh ahead of Shardul because he has that extra pace and he can reverse the old ball, he can be very helpful on that Oval track," said Sarandeep. "All of India's batters are in good form going into the one off game and that bodes well for the team," he added.

"I don't see any concerns with regards to batting or bowling going into the final. All of them are in form. Yes, the conditions will be challenging in England as always and they will be shifting to Test mode from T20s. The weather can change on a daily basis and India will have to adapt," he added.

"Facing bowlers like Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood is a huge challenge but we have a world class batting attack. Shubman is the only one who has not played a lot in England but he is in the form of his life and should do great things there," he added.