Umesh Yadav Stuns Mohammad Mithun With His Rocket Fast Delivery, Leg Stump Goes For A Walk

Umesh Yadav has been one of the leading bowlers among the Indian pace battery which also consists of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami. Umesh has a great home season not only with the ball but also with the bat as he had starred for India with a couple of spectacular cameo knocks. Umesh Yadav was one of the players who was very excited to play the pink-ball Test match and it did not take too long for him make a mark at the Eden Gardens.

Umesh's quick delivery leaves Mithun confused

It happened in the 11th over of Bangladesh's innings. The visitors after having won the toss and electing to bat first lost two quick wickets for two runs and just when they needed someone to rebuild the innings, Umesh Yadav denied them the opportunity to do so. On the third delivery, Umesh Yadav had a bowled a fuller one which came back in very sharply. Such was the speed of the ball that a clueless Mohammad Mithun looked to defend it only to get an inside edge as his leg stump was left shattered. The video was posted by BCCI on their official Twitter handle. Watch it here.

India dismiss Bangladesh cheaply

A disciplined bowling effort from the Indian pacers ensured that Bangladesh could not capitalise after winning the toss and electing to bat first as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for 106 in the 31st over. Ishant Sharma took a fifer as he finished with figures of 5/22 at an economy rate of 1.83 including four maidens. For the visitors, opener Shadman Islam top-scored with 29 while Liton Das who seemed to be well-set had to retire hurt on 24 after being struck on the helmet by a vicious delivery from Mohammed Shami.

