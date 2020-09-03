Virat Kohli's Latest Video Hints At RCB Planning Special Tribute To COVID-19 Warriors?

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been regularly paying their respects to the frontline COVID-19 warriors. In April, as part of the ‘Play Bold’ series, Virat Kohli had saluted all the frontline COVID-19 warriors for being bold in the fight against the pandemic. Now in another video posted by Virat Kohli online, the RCB skipper has hinted at a special tribute for the 'real challengers of the field'.

Also Read: CSK Supporters Mock Brad Hogg For 'RCB Will Win IPL 2020' Prediction On Twitter

Latest Virat Kohli RCB video praises COVID-19 warriors

We may be challengers on-the-field, but who are the real challengers off the field? Stay tuned to know more!#WeAreChallengers #ChallengeAccepted #RealChallengers @RCGameforLife pic.twitter.com/9msSdSHy7J — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 3, 2020

Taking to social media, Virat Kohli talked about how real heroes don’t wear capes or carry swords on their backs, as part of a video message. The batsman then said that the real heroes are rather those who have taken the responsibility of keeping him and everyone else safe. Virat Kohli then appealed to his fans to stay tuned if they want to know more about the real challengers who have helped save the day, hinting at a special initiative or program for them.

Also Read: AB De Villiers Bats After Virat Kohli In RCB Nets Under Lights In Dubai; Watch Video

After Virat Kohli posted the video, several fans reacted to the message expressing their excitement for both the IPL 2020 as well as the initiative. A fan tweeted that Virat Kohli’s words were inspiring and he is looking forward to what RCB will come up with next. Many other fans paid heed to Virat Kohli’s words, as they thanked doctors and other frontline COVID-19 warriors for their services.

Thanks for your help . No one can say there is no god in the form of human beings . Thanks a lot all of you .👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/5wYuLWBHVm — Arunabh Bhardwaj (@ArunabhBhardwa2) September 3, 2020

Wow! This Is Inspiring!! Looking Forward To It!!! #WeAreChallengers — Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) September 3, 2020

RCB squad for IPL training hard ahead of 2020 tournament

After spending their initial days in self-isolation, the RCB squad for IPL 2020 have taken to outdoor training ahead of a gruelling season. The social media handles of the franchise have been sharing regular updates about what the players have been up to. Sharing pictures and videos of training sessions, several players such as Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel and others have been seen training hard for thhe IPL 2020.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Virat Kohli-led RCB Name Indian Brand As New Official 'mask Partner'

The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19, with the final of the tournament scheduled to take place on November 10. However, the IPL 2020 schedule has not been released yet, with the earlier rumoured season opener between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings being in doubt, due to several members of CSK testing positive for coronavirus. Notably, a News18 report covering the IPL 2020 suggested that since CSK may not be ready to take the field, Virat Kohli’s RCB could be part of the tournament opener.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Becomes India's Most Successful Test Captain On Sep 2, 2019; Watch Video

Image Courtesy: Virat Kohli Twitter