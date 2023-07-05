India Legend Absolutely Burns Stuart Broad Over Carey Comments With 'Yuvraj Singh' Barb

Stuart Broad made headlines on the final day of the Ashes 2023 series for his aggravation of Alex Carey, over Jonny Bairstow’s controversial runout. Bairstow was dismissed bizarrely during England’s fourth innings chase after he ducked a ball and took a step out of the crease. The Australian wicketkeeper saw this as an opportunity for a wicket and proceeded to dislodge the stumps with his quick reflexes.

3 Things You Need To Know

Pat Cummins-led Australia took a 2-0 lead in the Ashes 2023 by winning the Lord’s Test

Jonny Bairstow was dismissed on 10 runs in the 4th innings of the 2nd Ashes Test

England lost the 2nd Test despite Ben Stokes’ 155-run knock in the chase

Tempers flare between Stuart Broad and Alex Carey on Day 5 of the 2nd Ashes Test

England captain Ben Stokes was joined by veteran pacer Stuart Broad on the crease during their fourth innings pursuit, following the controversial dismissal of Bairstow. Visibly upset at Australia for not withdrawing the appeal for Bairstow, Stuart Broad made his intentions clear by releasing an aggravation on Carey. The stump mic then caught Broad directing a jibe at Carey and Cummins.

“That’s all you’ll ever be remembered for that,” Broad told Alex Carey. At the same time, he turned toward Pat Cummins and said, “That’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen in cricket”. While Broad comments triggered a massive debate surrounding the Spirit of Cricket, netizens were quick to remind him of the times when England didn’t play according to the spirit.

Indian cricket legend gives it back to Stuart Broad for his jibe at Alex Carey

Reacting to Broad’s comments on Carey’s effort to runout Bairstow, former India off-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan provided his verdict on Twitter. The India legend ended up trolling Broad for getting hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh during the 2007 T20 World Cup. “Stuart Broad will be remembered for getting hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh,” the tweet read.

Stuart Broad will be remembered for getting hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) July 3, 2023

While Australia took a 2-0 lead in the Ashes 2023 series by winning at Lord’s, both teams will now head to Headingley for the third Test match.