Unmissable: MS Dhoni Shares Cute Video Of Little Munchkin Ziva Becoming A Guitarist

MS Dhoni is currently holidaying at Dehradun where he is making the most of his vacation. Joining Dhoni in making his vacation more exciting is his better half Sakshi and his little munchkin Ziva. Meanwhile, MSD has lately posted a video of his little princess turning a guitarist.

Ziva turns guitarist

India's 2011 World Cup-winning skipper had posted a video of his daughter Ziva turning a guitarist and also a singer. In this adorable video, Mahi's little munchkin can be seen playing the guitar and also singing an English song which she did it with perfection. MS Dhoni also captioned it as 'Snow brings the best out of her'. Watch the video here.

Even the fans were very delighted after watching little Ziva showcase her amazing talent. Here are some of the reactions.

The father-daughter combo has grabbed many eyeballs and has melted many hearts with the heartwarming bond that they share and the cute moments that emerge from their company together.

MS Dhoni helps Ziva make a snowman

Earlier, a fan page posted video had revealed the former Indian skipper helping a cheery Ziva to make a snowman.

Dhoni picked captain of ESPNCricinfo's ODI and T20 teams

Charismatic former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Wednesday picked as captain of ESPNCricinfo's ODI and Twenty20 teams of the decade, while Virat Kohli was named the leader in Tests. The criteria, set by the 23-member panel, for selection was a minimum of 50 Tests or six active years in the traditional format while it was 75 ODIs and 100 T20s for the limited-overs teams. Off-spinner R Ashwin sidelined since the rise of wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal were the only other Indians to make the Test XI, which also featured England's Alastair Cook and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

