PSL 2020 ISL Vs MUL Live Streaming Details, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Islamabad United will square off against Multan Sultans in the 5th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Saturday, February 22. The ISL vs MUL live match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The ISL vs MUL live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST).

PSL 2020: ISL vs MUL Live Telecast in India and ISL vs MUL live streaming

The ISL vs MUL live telecast in India will be on DSport's channel. The same channel's official website and app will have the ISL vs MUL live streaming. You can catch all the ISL vs MUL live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: ISL vs MUL live match pitch report

The last game played at the Gaddafi Stadium was a low-scoring game. The pitch provided ample assistance to the spinners and the batsmen found it tough to play them. There is not enough assistance for the fast bowlers. The team winning the toss would like to field first and chase down the target.

PSL 2020: ISL vs MUL live match weather report

According to Accuweather, the wind will be blowing at a rate of 9 to 11 km/hr whereas the temperature will deviate between 12 and 25 Degrees Celsius throughout the day. There are no chances of rain and the sky is expected to stay clear throughout the game, which means a full ISL vs MUL PSL 2020 match is on the cards.

PSL 2020: ISL vs MUL Head to Head

Islamabad United didn't get off to an ideal start as they lost against defending champions Quetta Gladiators by 3 wickets. Having posted 168, they failed to defend the target as the Gladiators chased down the target with 9 balls to spare. Their T20 specialist batsmen Colin Munro and Colin Ingram didn't click as they were out for single-digit scores. United would hope their batsmen to shine if they have to win this fixture.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans had a brilliant first game. After managing to restrict Lahore Qalandars to a paltry 137, they chased down the target in 16.1 overs to announce their arrival in style. Their spinners Imran Tahir and Moeen Ali were impressive with their tight bowling as they picked two wickets apiece. The Sultans would like to carry their good form in this fixture and would look to secure a win.

