'Why Not Hooda Or Chahar?': Netizens Question Pant's Inclusion In India Squad For 1st ODI

For any player finding a place in Team India's playing XI can be an arduous task. With the quality of players at BCCI's disposal, choosing players for final XI has become a headache. While some players miss out on playing XI, there are only a couple of them who are lucky enough to get an extended run. On Friday, Team India faced New Zealand in the 1st ODI and in very rare occasions the team decided to field both Pant and Samson in the playing XI.

'What is it with you guys and Pant?': Twitter reacts on Pant's inclusion in Playing XI

Team India opting for both Samson and Pant in the XI meant they went into the match with one bowler short. While Deepak Hooda failed to find a place in the playing XI, pacer Deepak Chahar was also left out with Team India including Shardul Thakur as the seam-bowling all-rounder. Despite a good Test career experience, Rishabh Pant's ODI career is yet to take flight. During India vs New Zealand's 1st ODI, Pant was unable to make a major contribution with the bat scoring not more than 15 runs. The latest failure with the bat has irked fans who slammed the wicketkeeper on social media handle. Here's what the fans had to say on Pant's inclusion in the playing XI:

Indian team management seriously doesn't know what to do with Rishabh Pant, in white ball cricket. — Elon Rusk. (@hsejarsa) November 25, 2022

The amount of opportunity given to Rishabh Pant is also too unreal. 60+ games averaging around 20 and SR of 129. When was the last time he made an impact in the team. — Shiva Kumar (@ShivaQmarTweet) November 25, 2022

Sorry to say but need one all rounder instead of pant..(like deepak), playing with 5 bowlers in ODI is not enough 🙂🙂 — Gopinath Murugesan 🇮🇳 (@gopinathphotos) November 25, 2022

What is with you guys and Pant? Why don't you play Hooda or Deepak chahar in place of him. Chahar and pant contribute with bat at same level — Guru (all for VJ) (@raghavgenerous) November 25, 2022

#TeamIndia won't win major games till they start benching players like #KLRahul #RishabhPant #YuziChahal



These are the players who isn't worried about the result of the game, their place in the squad is important for them.#IndianCricketTeam #BCCI #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/PX7ecudI5i — Wickets11 (@Wickets112) November 25, 2022

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match ODI: As it happened

Team India skipper Shikhar Dhawan lost the toss with new skipper Kane Williamson asking India to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan, opened the innings alongside Shubman Gill, set a great platform for other batsmen to capitalise with a century stand for the opening wicket. The 124-run stand was broken by Lockie Ferguson who got rid of Gill as soon as he completed his half-century. Dhawan did not last long and departed behind his opening partner after scoring 72 runs. Tim Southee accounted for skipper's wicket.

Shreyas Iyer played an excellent knock of 80 runs that gave India's innings solidity. Iyer smashed four sixes and four boundaries in his innings after being offered life by Tom Latham. Rishabh Pant yet again failed to impress with the bat as he dragged the ball onto his stumps while attempting to pull the ball. The man-in-form, Suryakumar Yadav, got off the mark with an exquisite cover drive. His stay at the crease did not last long enough as he edged Ferguson's delivery to Allen at first slip. Sanju Samson was dismissed for 36 runs off 38 balls.

New Zealand began their run chase losing Finn Allen, Devon Conway and Daryl Micthell inside 100 run mark. Umran Malik making his debut in the match accounted for the wickets of Conway and Mitchell, while Allen was dismissed by Thakur. However, Kane Williamson and Tom Latham built up a match-winning partnership they added 221 off 165 balls in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand. Tom Latham smashed an unbeaten 145 off 104 balls, while Kane Williamson finished the match unbeaten on 94 not out off 98