Usman Khawaja Claims Australian Cricket Has NOT Solved Racism Issues, Has Long Way To Go

Usman Khawaja, who was born in Pakistan, broke several stereotypes when he became the first Muslim player to represent the Australian side in cricket. The left-hander is confident that the game is finally going in the right direction, but also feels that this is still a starting step, and a lot of things need to be changed going forward. The player also feels that the country will benefit if there is more multiculturalism in cricket.

Usman Khawaja bats for diversity in Australian cricket

The Southpaw featured in the Australian national side for the very first time in 2011. With his dynamic batting skills, the player has regularly featured in all three formats for the country. Being of a Pakistani-origin, the player is aware of the challenges one has to face while adjusting to a new culture. This is why Khawaja feels it becomes even more essential to have people from diverse backgrounds in the administration as well as in the coaching staff.

ALSO READ | Usman Khawaja Joins Shane Watson In Slamming New BBL 2020 Rules, Calls Them 'too Many'

In a conversation with Sydney Morning Herald, the 33-year-old reckoned it will still take time for the changes, and also assured that the steps that are being taken, are in the right direction. Speaking on the diversity in the coaching staff, the cricketer released that he has had issues in interacting with coaches in the past, and feels that coaches coming in from diverse backgrounds can definitely solve the issue.

The elegant batsman is of the opinion that it could get challenging for players from the sub-continent to talk to someone from a different culture and who has grown up under different conditions. He also added that relatability could also prove to be an issue in such cases. Usman Khawaja feels that potent personnel should be picked up at the end of the day, but the cultural issue also should be addressed along with it.

ALSO READ | Quinton De Kock Named South Africa's Test Skipper Ahead Of Home Series Against Sri Lanka

Usman Khawaja brother arrested for fake terror plot

The batsman's elder brother Arsalan Tariq Khawaja was recently sent behind bars after his ploy of framing an employee with a fake terror plot was exposed. Apparently, Arsalan was jealous of his colleague's closeness with a mutual female friend, which is why he decided to frame him out of jealousy. He was eventually caught and is serving his jail sentence of four years and six months.

ALSO READ | Babar Azam In Trouble? Woman Seeks Imran Khan's Help After Accusing Pak Captain Of Murder

Usman Khawaja in BBL 2020

The star batsman is a part of the Sydney Thunder side in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL 2020). The cricketer in an interview with a top Australian publication also criticized the interaction of three new rules in the season. He opined that a single rule would have been ideal, however; he feels three new additions are a lot.

So had a day to think about new BBL rules. My biggest issue is that the BBL is all about (and great at) getting new people involved whom have never played. But the rule changes complicate what's already a very complicated game (for newcomers). Shouldn't we be going the other way? — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) November 17, 2020

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's Short & Sweet Anniversary Wish For Anushka Sharma Has Message For Future

Khawaja career stats: The batsman set to open in India vs Australia 1st Test?

With David Warner being ruled out for the opening Test due to a groin strain, and with doubts looming on Will Pucovski fitness ahead of the Test, Usman Khawaja could very well be added into the side. The player has succeeded in the past as an opener and could prove to be a vital addition to the Australian batting line-up. The Usman Khawaja career stats also suggest the same as the batsman has amassed 2,887 runs in 44 Test matches for the country. The India vs Australia 1st Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17.

Image source: Usman Khawaja Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.