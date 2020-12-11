Usman Khawaja Joins Shane Watson In Slamming New BBL 2020 Rules, Calls Them 'too Many'

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja is all set to take field for the Sydney Thunder in the ongoing Big Bash League 2020 (BBL 2020) season. While the ongoing season is being played under a new set of rules, the veteran batsman is apparently not a fan of the same. Earlier, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson had also criticised the newly-introduced BBL rules, calling them as “new gimmicks”.

Also Read | Suresh Raina Gives MASSIVE Update To Fans On Dream11 IPL 2021 Participation

BBL 2020: Usman Khawaja slams new tournament rules, says “three is a lot”

Cricket Australia and BBL introduced three new rules into the tournament for the 2020 season, namely Power Surge, X-factor and Bash Boost. While speaking with the reporters prior to the launch of BBL 2020, Usman Khawaja said that one new rule coming into the season would have been “perfect”. He later criticised the induction of three new rules at the same time, saying “three is a lot”.

Usman Khawaja admitted in an interview for a top Australian publication that he is not really sure about how the new rules will pan out this season. According to him, players will be looking to come up with “tactics” in order to evolve with the rules as “no one really knows how to tackle it at the moment”.

Also Read | Hanuma Vihari's Promotion To No.4 Fails, Inexplicable Leave Gets Him Bowled On 15: WATCH

A look into Sydney Thunder 2020 squad

Here is a look at the entire Sydney Thunder 2020 squad, featuring players like Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting and Usman Khawaja himself.

Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Matthew Gilkes (WK), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Nathan McAndrew, Jonathan Cook, Chris Tremain, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Baxter Holt, Adam Milne and Tanveer Sangha.

Also Read | BCCI Official Provides HUGE Update On 2 Additional Teams In Dream11 IPL 2021

India vs Australia 1st Test updates

Usman Khawaja has not been selected in Australia’s squad for the upcoming India vs Australia 1st Test match at Adelaide. The match is scheduled to be played between December 17 and 21. Here is a look at the entire Australian squad for the upcoming Test series.

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade and David Warner.

A look into Usman Khawaja career stats

The Usman Khawaja career stats in international cricket composes of some impressive numbers. Ever since he made his international debut in 2011, Khawaja has represented Australia in 44 Tests, 40 ODIs and nine T20Is. He has scored 2,887 runs across 77 Test innings at an average of 40.66. Meanwhile in limited-overs (ODIs and T20Is), he has aggregated another 1,795 runs.

Also Read | IPL 2021 To Be Held In India Only After BCCI Releases Schedule For Home Series Vs England?

Image source: BBL Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.