OTG Vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ford Trophy 2020 Match Preview

Otago will take on Northern Districts in Match 17 of the Ford Trophy 2020. The OTG vs NK match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 am IST from the University Oval, Dunedin on Tuesday, December 15. Here is a look at the OTG vs NK match prediction, probable OTG vs NK playing 11 and OTG vs NK Dream11 team.

OTG vs NK live: OTG vs NK Dream11 prediction and preview

Northern Districts are currently having a great tournament and sit at the second spot on the points table with 4 wins and 1 loss. When these two teams met on Sunday, NK won the encounter by 40 runs against Otago. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum and do the double on OTG .

OTG, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from the loss versus NK in the previous match and will look to narrow the points margin versus second-placed Knights by winning the upcoming encounter. Apart from Nathan Smith and Michael Rippon's half-centuries, other batsmen got starts but failed to convert it into a big score. This time around, OTG will look to put up a better performance and upset NK.

OTG vs NK Dream11 prediction: Squads for OTG vs NK probable playing 11

OTG vs NK Dream11 prediction: OTG squad

Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick(w), Neil Broom, Anaru Kitchen, Josh Finnie, Nathan Smith, Michael Rippon, Dale Phillips, Jacob Duffy(c), Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae, Angus McKenzie, Travis Muller, Hamish Rutherford, Jarrod McKay

OTG vs NK Dream11 prediction: NK squad

Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich(c), Bharat Popli, Brett Hampton, Peter Bocock(w), Brett Randell, Joe Walker, Anurag Verma, Matthew Fisher, FL Walker

OTG vs NK Dream11 prediction: Top picks for OTG vs NK Dream11 team

Brett Randell

Michael Rae

Jeet Raval

Neil Broom

OTG vs NK match prediction: OTG vs NK Dream11 team

OTG vs NK live: OTG vs NK Dream11 prediction

As per our OTG vs NK Dream11 prediction, NK will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The OTG vs NK Dream11 prediction, top picks and OTG vs NK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OTG vs NK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

