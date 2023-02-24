WATCH | Joe Root Shocks Commentators With Innovative Shot Just Before Century In 2nd Test

England cricketer Joe Root made headlines for his ramp shots during the first Test match against New Zealand, which also became the reason behind his dismissal too. He walked out to bat on Friday, on Day 1 of the second Test match in Mount Cook, New Zealand and surprised the commentators by playing another ramp shot. The commentators on air during the broadcast on BT Sport were shocked to see Root play the innovative shot while batting on an individual score of 88 runs.

Interestingly one of the commentators mentioned that Root hasn’t played any sweep shots moments before the batsman decided to play one. “Brook has played so well at the other end. Joe has just been able to play like Joe,” one of the commentators said on air. "No reverse sweeps today,” another commentator said before Root hit Niel Wagner for a boundary behind the wickets. “He has left them alone for now,” the former added.

Courtesy of the four, Joe Root reached 92 runs off 173 runs and later went on to hit his 29th Test century. “On queue, absolutely on queue. I just heard a voice on my ears a moment ago saying he has not played on of those silly reverse sweep things yet or the ramp or the scoop or double scoop,” the commentator said. In the first Test against the Kiwis in Mount Maunganui, Root hit Wagner for a four from the ramp shot but was caught at first slips when he tried to repeat the shot a few overs later.

"No reverse sweeps today"



Think again 🤣



Joe Root proving he can play every shot in the book 📕#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/c5rjwR1QC7 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 24, 2023

"I didn’t play it well in the first Test. I have still got it"

“I don’t think he was gonna play one that day. This was seeded. Then he pulls in the next delivery and plays it pretty well. Sort of leads to the argument again that it is a necessity at times. He is saying, Yeah I can still play it. I know I didn’t play it well in the first Test. I have still got it,” the other commentator added. Root teamed with English youngster Harry Brooks to end Day 1 with an unbeaten stand of 294 runs in 350 balls for the fourth wicket.

Harry Brook closes in on maiden double century

England closed the play on Day 1 with their score at 315/3 in just 65 overs. Root remained unbeaten on 101 runs off 182 balls, while Brook was not out on 184 runs off 169 balls, striking at 108.87. The youngster registered the fourth overall century in the sixth Test match of his career and is now approaching his maiden Test double century.