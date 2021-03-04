VCT-W Vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Women's National Cricket League Preview

Victoria Women will face Queensland Women in the upcoming match of the Women's National Cricket League on Friday, March 5 at 4:30 AM IST. The match between the two sides will be played at the Junction Oval, Melbourne. Here's a look at our VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction, probable VCT-W vs QUN-W playing 11 and VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 team.

VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction: VCT-W vs QUN-W preview

Victoria Women are currently the only unbeaten side in the tournament and will be looking to keep that record intact when they face the Queensland Women. Their previous match was against Tasmania Women, which they won by 5 wickets. Ellyse Villani is having an outstanding tournament with the bat and is the leading run-getter for the side with 420 runs. She scored an unbeaten century in the previous match (133 runs) to guide the team to victory. Molly Strano has been the leading wicket-taker for the side with 12 wickets in the tournament.

Queensland Women are third on the table with 2 wins and 2 losses from 4 matches. Their previous match was against Western Australia which they comfortably won by 160 runs. Centuries from wicketkeeper Beth Mooney (161 runs) and Georgia Redmayne (121 runs) contributed to the team's success. The upcoming match will be the real test for the Queensland team and they will be looking to play the same brand of cricket as they did in the previous match.

VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable VCT-W vs QUN-W playing 11

VCT-W: Meg Lanning (c), Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavisha Devchand, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Zoe Griffiths, Anna Lanning, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Ellyse Perry, Molly Strano, Elyse Villani, Amy Vine, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

QUN-W: Jess Jonassen (c), Meagan Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Laura Kimmince, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for VCT-W vs QUN-W playing 11

Sophie Molineux

Ellyse Perry

Jess Jonassen

Meagan Dixon

VCT-W vs QUN-W match prediction: VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 team

VCT-W vs QUN-W live: VCT-W vs QUN-W match prediction

As per our VCT-W vs QUN-W match prediction, VCT-W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and VCT-W vs QUN-W playing 11 are based on our own analysis. The VCT-W vs QUN-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

