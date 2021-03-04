Washington Sundar Scalps Another Ex-IPL Teammate Ben Stokes After Steve Smith: WATCH

Indian spinner Washington Sundar has claimed the prized wicket of Ben Stokes after the English all-rounder was looking well-set for a big score on Day 1. Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Stokes was earlier involved in a heated exchange with Indian captain Virat Kohli and speedster Mohammed Siraj. Arriving at the crease at 30-3, the left-handed batsman formed 40-plus run stands with Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope before he got trapped in front of stumps by the lanky Indian spinner.

India vs England 4th Test: Washington Sundar adds Ben Stokes to his victim gallery

Washington Sundar made his Test debut at The Gabba against Australia in January. For his maiden Test wicket, the right-arm off-spinner dismissed Australia’s elite Test batsman Steve Smith. Interestingly, both Sundar and Smith played for the same Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), in 2017.

Washington Sundar has now dismissed Ben Stokes, another one of his IPL teammates from the now-defunct franchise. The right-arm spinner trapped Stokes in front of stumps after the batsman had reached 55 from 121 balls and was looking well set at the crease. Here is a look at Stokes dismissal by the young Indian spinner.

India vs England 4th Test: Washington Sundar gets Ben Stokes, watch video

Washington Sundar claims Steve Smith as maiden Test wicket, watch video

India vs England live streaming details and updates

At the time of publishing, the visitors reached a total of 164-5. Indian spinner Axar Patel accounted for the first two wickets of the match as he dismissed both of England’s opening batsmen, Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley. Speedster Mohammed Siraj then claimed the wicket of Joe Root to leave England struggling at 30-3 before the end of the 13th over. Siraj also dismissed Jonny Bairstow before Sundar rounded off Ben Stokes in the middle.

That's Tea on Day 1 of the 4⃣th @Paytm #INDvENG Test!



We shall be back for the third & final session of the Day shortly.



— BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2021

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 4th Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Image source: BCCI Twitter

