VCT-W Vs SAU-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women National Cricket League Preview

Victoria Women will face South Australian Women in the upcoming match of the Australian Women National Cricket League on Tuesday, February 23. The game is set to be played at the Junction Oval, Melbourne. The match commences at 4:30 AM (IST). Here's a look at our VCT-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction, probable VCT-W vs SAU-W playing 11 and VCT-W vs SAU-W Dream11 team.

VCT-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction: VCT-W vs SAU-W match preview

Victoria are currently second on the points table and have won all three matches so far in the season. In their first two matches, they beat New South Wales by 8 wickets, following which they went on to beat ACT Women by 155 runs in their third match. They will look to continue their winning momentum and make it four wins out of four and also challenge for the top spot on the points table.

We're looking to make it 3âƒ£ in a row when we take on Victoria tomorrow ðŸ¦‚ Get up to date on the squad and everything you need to know with our Match Preview ðŸ“° #WNCL — Statewide Super SA Scorpions (@ScorpionsSA) February 21, 2021

South Australian Women on the other hand started with a loss in their first match of the competition. They lost to Tasmania in the first match, however, they bounced back to win the next two matches versus ACT Women and Queensland Women. They too will be eyeing a win to overtake Victoria to the second spot on the points table. This should be a fascinating contest between both sides.

VCT-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable VCT-W vs SAU-W playing 11

VCT-W: Elyse Villani, Sophie Molineux, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Tess Flintoff

SAU-W: Tahlia McGrath, Emma de Broughe, Josephine Dooley, Courtney Webb, Jemma Barsby, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin †, Annie O'Neil, Samantha Betts, Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown

VCT-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for VCT-W vs SAU-W playing 11

Georgia Wareham

Meg Lanning

Megan Schutt

Tahlia McGrath

VCT-W vs SAU-W match prediction: VCT-W vs SAU-W Dream11 team

VCT-W vs SAU-W live: VCT-W vs SAU-W match prediction

As per our VCT-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction, VCT-W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The VCT-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and VCT-W vs SAU-W playing 11 is based on our own analysis. The VCT-W vs SAU-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Super SA Scorpions / Twitter

