The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

VCT-W Vs WF-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

VCT-W vs WF-W Dream11 team and prediction: Get all match details, updates, probable playing 11 and schedule for the upcoming ODD match at MCG on January 9.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
VCT-W vs WF-W dream11

The 12th match of the ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 will be played between Victoria Women and Western Australia Women. The match is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. Their 50-overs fixture will be played on January 9, 2020 at 4:30 AM IST. Here is the Dream11 prediction and all you need to know about the match.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

VCT-W vs WF-W Match preview  

The ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 is an Australia-based Women’s One Day domestic competition. Seven teams are participating in this 50-overs tournament which started from September 22, 2019 and will conclude on February 16, 2020.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

VCT-W vs WF-W Squad details

VCT-W Squad: Elyse Villani, Makinley Blows, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum (wk), Molly Strano, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Rhiann O’Donnell, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Rhiann O’Donnell.

WF-W Squad: Nicole Bolton, Sophie Devine, Chloe Piparo (c), Emma Inglis, Amy Edgar, Ashley Day, Megan Banting (wk), Kathleen Hempenstall, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Ash King, Mathilda Carmichael, Sheldyn Cooper.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

VCT-W vs WF-W Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Megan Banting

All-rounder – Ellyse Perry (Captain), Nicole Bolton, Sophie Devine, Annabel Sutherland

Batswomen – Meg Lanning (Vice-Captain), Chloe Piparo, Ashley Day

Bowlers – Sophie Molineux, Makinley Blows, Molly Strano

Victoria Women start off as favourites to win the game.     

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA CASE: HANGING PROCEDURE
'BHARAT BANDH' ON JANUARY 8
CONGRESS DEFENDS DEEPIKA AT JNU
SUSHMITA DEV ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
ALLU ARJUN ON 'ARJUN REDDY'
TIHAR SEEKS HANGMAN FOR RAPISTS