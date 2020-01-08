VCT-W Vs WF-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 12th match of the ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 will be played between Victoria Women and Western Australia Women. The match is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. Their 50-overs fixture will be played on January 9, 2020 at 4:30 AM IST. Here is the Dream11 prediction and all you need to know about the match.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

VCT-W vs WF-W Match preview

The ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 is an Australia-based Women’s One Day domestic competition. Seven teams are participating in this 50-overs tournament which started from September 22, 2019 and will conclude on February 16, 2020.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

VCT-W vs WF-W Squad details

VCT-W Squad: Elyse Villani, Makinley Blows, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum (wk), Molly Strano, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Rhiann O’Donnell, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Rhiann O’Donnell.

WF-W Squad: Nicole Bolton, Sophie Devine, Chloe Piparo (c), Emma Inglis, Amy Edgar, Ashley Day, Megan Banting (wk), Kathleen Hempenstall, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Ash King, Mathilda Carmichael, Sheldyn Cooper.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

VCT-W vs WF-W Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Megan Banting

All-rounder – Ellyse Perry (Captain), Nicole Bolton, Sophie Devine, Annabel Sutherland

Batswomen – Meg Lanning (Vice-Captain), Chloe Piparo, Ashley Day

Bowlers – Sophie Molineux, Makinley Blows, Molly Strano

Victoria Women start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Elyse Villani's 99 for Victoria is the latest of a string of impressive performances in the lead up to the T20 World Cup, but the experienced batter says she is trying not to let national selection play on her mind: https://t.co/kYmCOlXTjQ #WNCL pic.twitter.com/xA3nJaVsBe — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) January 7, 2020

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls