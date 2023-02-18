Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has again criticized the constant backing of out-of-form KL Rahul by the Indian team management. Rahul scored 17 runs off 41 runs during his stay in the crease, which was the ninth time that Rahul failed to cross the 25-run mark with the bat in his last 10 innings. The India vice-captain previously scored 20 runs in the 1st Test in Nagpur and was included in the playing XI for the Delhi Test after much debate.

Prasad followed up a tweet that he put out on February 11 criticizing Rahul, and further added to his thoughts. “And the torrid run continues. More to do with the rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn’t looked the part. No top-order batsman in at least the last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average. His inclusion is deliberately denying talented guys, in form guys an opportunity to be in the 11,” said Prasad.

Venkatesh Prasad mentions out-of-favour players Shikhar Dhawan & Mayank Agarwal

Fans expected Rahul to be dropped for the 2nd Test due to his lack of form, and bring in Shubman Gill as his replacement, who has been in brilliant form recently. While Prasad mentioned Gill in his comments, he also spoke about Mayank Agarwal, and Sarfaraz Khan, who are constantly circling the Indian Test squad with great domestic performances. “Shikhar had a test avg of 40+ , Mayank has of 41+ with 2 double hundreds, Shubhman Gill in sublime form, Sarfaraz never ending wait,” Prasad added.

Further explaining his side, the 53-year-old said, “His inclusion shakes belief in Justice. SS Das had great potential,so did S Ramesh,both avgd 38+ but did not get beyond 23 test matches. Rahul’s consistent inclusion gives an impression of lack of batting talent in India which isn’t true. Last 5 years his avg is below 27 in 47 innings”.

“As per me, he is currently not amongst the current 10 best opener’s in India but is being given endless chances. Guys like Kuldeep Yadav put in man-of-the-match performances and next game are dropped with theories like Horses for courses. In any course, KL is not a horse. Sad,” he added.