VID Vs AND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Vidarbha are to lock horns with Andhra in their opening fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Saturday, February 20 at SS Cricket Commune, Indore. The match will commence at 9:00 AM (IST). Here is a look at our VID vs AND match prediction, top picks for VID vs AND playing 11 and the VID vs AND Dream11 team.

VID vs AND live: VID vs AND Dream11 prediction and preview

Domestic cricket returned to India after the COVID-19 enforced break with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. After the success of the domestic T20 league, the teams will now battle it out in 50-over cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. It is essential for both Vidarbha and Andhra to put up a strong show in the opening contest of the competition. India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari will lead the Andhra team in the tournament, whereas domestic cricket veteran Faiz Faizan will captain the Vidarbha team. Considering the impressive line-ups of the two participating teams, the fixture promises to be a blockbuster one.

VID vs AND Dream11 prediction: Squads for VID vs AND Dream11 team

VID: Faiz Fazal (c), Akshay Wadkar, Sanjay Ramaswamy, Siddhesh Wath, Jitesh Sharma, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Kshitij Dahiya, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakare, Suraj Rai, Akshay Wakhare, Harsh Dubey, Mohit Raut, Aditya Sarvate, Nachiket Bhute, Rishabh Rathod, Mandar Mahale, Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Karnewar, Atharv Taide

AND: Hanuma Vihari (c), Ricky Bhui (vc), Ch Kranti Kumar, K Aswin Hebbar, CR Gnaneswar, Maheep Kumar, K Karan Shinde, UMS Girinath (wicketkeeper), P Girinath Reddy, Shoaib M. Khan, S Ashish, KV Sasikanth, Ch Stephen, I Karthik Raman, S Dhruv Kumar Reddy, G Manish, D Naren Reddy, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, M Harishank

VID vs AND Dream11 prediction: Top picks for VID vs AND playing 11

F Fazal

D Nalkande

A Hebbar

H Vihari

VID vs AND match prediction: VID vs AND Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: A Wadkar

Batsmen: A Hebbar (VC), F Fazal (C), H Vihari, R Bhui

All-rounders: N Reddy, S Khan

Bowlers: A Wankhare, D Nalkande, G Reddy, R Gurbani

VID vs AND live: VID vs AND Dream11 prediction

As per our VID vs AND Dream11 prediction, Andhra will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The VID vs AND Dream11 prediction, top picks, and VID vs AND Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VID vs AND match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

