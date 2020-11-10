Vincy Premier League T10 DVE Vs BGR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Dark View Explorers will go up against the Botanic Garden Rangers in the 8th match of the Vincy Premier League T10. The DVE vs BGR match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on Tuesday, November 10. Here are the DVE vs BGR live streaming details, how to watch DVE vs BGR live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Vincy Premier League T10: DVE vs BGR preview

In the first match this season, the Botanic Garden Rangers took on the Grenadine Divers and came out the victors. The Rangers won the encounter by 9 wickets, making 43/1 in just 2.3 overs to clinch the game via DLS. In their second game on Monday, the Rangers defeated last season's runner-ups, the Hikers, by 27 runs in a 5-overs a side game. With two wins, the Rangers are now in first place on the table and have four points. They will hope to remain undefeated and extend their winning streak on Tuesday night.

Starkly opposite to the Rangers are the Dark View Explorers who are still looking for their first win at the tournament. The Explorers have lost both their matches till now, losing by 39 runs to the Salt Pond Breaker and by 19 runs to the Grenadine Divers. They are now in last place with a net run rate of -2.900 and will have to chart a quick comeback to make the playoffs.

Vincy Premier League T10 Live: DVE vs BGR live streaming details

The Vincy Premier League T10 League DVE vs BGR game will not be televised in India. However, fans can watch the DVE vs BGR live streaming on FanCode, a Dream Sports owned sports aggregator app. The DVE vs BGR live scores and updates can be followed on the VPL T10 Instagram page.

Vincy Premier League T10: DVE vs BGR pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex is proving to be a batter's paradise. The first three games of the season so far have seen tremendous scores. Barring the last match, all games have been fairly high scoring, with an equal 2-2 split between chasing and defending. If the last season is anything to go by, we can expect even higher scores as the tournament progresses.

Accuweather predicts very little chances of rain towards the afternoon, meaning that fans can expect an uninterrupted game that sees all 20 over being played. The weather is expected to be very humid, with humidity being at 62% and some heavy showers predicted earlier in the day. The temperature during the match will be 31°C.

