Vincy Premier League T10 GRD Vs SPB Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Grenadines Divers will lock horns with the Salt Pond Breakers in Match 7 of the Vincy Premier League T10 this week. The GRD vs SPB match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 pm IST from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on November 10. Here are the GRD vs SPB live streaming details, how to watch GRD vs SPB live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Vincy Premier League T10: GRD vs SPB preview

In the first match this season, the Grenadine Divers went up against the Botanic Garden Rangers. The side put up a decent total of 114 and interruption from rain led to the chase being shortened to just 3 overs. The Divers, left to defend 41 off 18 were sure to be the winners. However, the Rangers took on the challenge and won the encounter by 9 wickets and three balls to spare. Recouping quickly from this loss, the Divers won their next game against the Dark View Explorers by 19 runs.

The defending champions, the Salt Pond Breakers have gotten off to a winning start this season as well. The team won their first game against the Dark View Explorers with ease. Ryan John's 46* off 17 helped the side to a massive 39-run victory. Their next match with the Fort Charlotte Strikers10 was abandoned after the Breakers put up 123. This puts the Breakers in second place on the table, followed by the Divers in third.

Vincy Premier League T10 live: GRD vs SPB live streaming details

The Vincy Premier League T10 League Divers vs Breakers game will not be televised in India. Fans can watch the GRD vs SPB live streaming on the FanCode app and website. GRD vs SPB live scores and match updates will be available on Vincy Premier League T10's Instagram handle.

Vincy Premier League T10: GRD vs SPB pitch report and weather forecast

The first three games of this Vincy Premier League T10 season so far have seen high scores of over 100. There have been two matches that have had lower scores of under 60 as well, but one of them was shortened by rain. All in all, pitch conditions have mostly favoured batting.

Accuweather predicts a 20% chance of rain during the day. This is a bad sign for fans, who can expect the game to be shortened by rain. Humidity is expected to be at 65% with a cloud cover of 41%. This should have a positive impact on the bowling side of things and make for more balanced competition.

Image Credits: VPL T10 Instagram

