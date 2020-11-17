Vincy Premier League T10 SPB Vs LSH Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Salt Pond Breakers will lock horns against La Soufriere Hikers in the 22nd match of the Vincy Premier League T10 2.0 on Tuesday. The match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex near Kingstown, St Vincent and will begin at 10:00 PM IST. Here's a look at the SPB vs LSH live streaming details and the VPL T10 preview.

Vincy Premier League T10 live preview

Defending champions Salt Pond Breakers have been one of the top-performing teams in the Vincy Premier League T10 and are second in the standings. The Breakers have won five of their seven games and could move to the top with a win on Tuesday if other results go their way. La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, have had a mixed tournament with three wins in six games so far. Hikers will be level on points with third-placed Dark View Explorers with a win and will hope to build on their eight-wicket win over Grenadine Divers.

Vincy Premier League T10 live: SPB vs LSH squads

Salt Pond Breakers squad

Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Leshawn Lewis, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph

La Soufriere Hikers squad

Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Othneil Lewis, Rayon Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Kavem Hodge, Kemron Strough, Benniton Stapleton, Anson Latchman, Tilron Harry, Nickey Antoine, Andre Hunte

Pitch and Weather report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex aids the batsmen and once can expect a flurry of runs in the game between Breakers and Hikers. Scores around 100 have been frequently breached, and the run-fest could continue on Tuesday as well. Accuweather predicts that rain could play spoilsport on Tuesday, with 29% chances of rain. Thus, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first this game as the pitch is likely to have slowed own considering that it is the second match of the night.

How to watch SPB vs LSH live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the Vincy Premier league in India. However, fans can watch the SPB vs LSH live streaming on the FanCode app. For SPB vs LSH live scores and in-match highlights, one can visit the social media accounts of the tournament. The match will commence at 11:00 PM IST on Tuesday, November 17.

(Image Courtesy: VPL T10 Instagram)

