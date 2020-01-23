VIRAL: Sam Heazlett's Dive To Stop A Boundary Goes In Vain, Backfires

Sam Heazlett not only had an unlucky day with the bat but his bad luck continued on the field as well during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between the Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers at the 'Gabba' in Brisbane on Thursday. Heazlett was dismissed in an unfortunate manner when he was caught and bowled by Nathan Lyon. However, a hilarious incident took place while he was fielding in the second innings.

Sam Heazlett's trousers come down

Sam Heazlett's trousers came down while he was fielding. It so happened that he was involved in a long chase after the ball was struck hard and raced away to the fence with great speed. Heazlett put in the dive but to no avail as the ball won the race and reached the boundary line. Nonetheless, the fielder's trousers came down as soon as he got up in his follow-through. The GIF was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle.

Is Eagle Rock playing?



Sam Heazlett's trousers are down 😅 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/ammeCG04Xc — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 23, 2020

Sydney Sixers overcome Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat batsmen never really got going after they were put in to bat by the Sydney skipper Moises Henriques after winning the toss. The hosts lost wickets at regular intervals as the Thunder bowlers bowled a disciplined line and length. Apart from South African power-hitter AB de Villiers, none of the top-order could manage to make an impact.

Tail-ender James Pattinson played a superb cameo of an unbeaten 15-ball 27 at the backend of the innings as the Heat ended up posting 126/8 int their 20 overs.

In reply, the visitors reached the target without breaking a sweat. Openers Josh Phillipe and James Vince added 75 runs for the opening stand. Phillipe scored a 43-ball 52 at a strike rate of 120.93 while Vince scored a 37-ball 51 at a strike rate of 137.84 as the Sixers got past the line by eight wickets and 25 balls to spare.