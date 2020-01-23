HILARIOUS: Jordan Silk Misses The Bull's Eye By A Huge Margin In This Unmissable Video

Jordan Silk put in all his energy while trying to effect a run-out but his efforts did not get the desired result as he not only missed the stumps but also committed a hilarious blunder during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers at the 'Gabba', Brisbane on Thursday.

WATCH: Nathan Lyon's stunning 'caught & bowled' effort leaves commentators spellbound

READ: NZ vs Ind: Virat Kohli is 80 runs away from breaking rare T20I record owned by MS Dhoni

Jordan Silk's missed run-out attempt

This had happened during the first innings when both batsmen from Brisbane Heat had set off for a risky as well as a non-existent single. Meanwhile, Silk covered some distance and made it to the covers after which he picked up the ball and took a shy at the stumps at the non-strikers' end. The batsman was well short of his ground. However, the fielder's throw was nowhere on the line of the stumps.

The ball went way above the stumps and over the on-field umpire's head. The video was posted by Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Meanwhile, they also sympathized with the fielder and mentioned that if the stumps were only several metres taller then that would have hit.

Bad luck Silky - if the stumps were only several metres taller that would've hit! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/J6gKfIUNq3 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 23, 2020

Sydney Sixers overcome Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat batsmen never really got going after they were put in to bat by the Sydney skipper Moises Henriques after winning the toss. The hosts lost wickets at regular intervals as the Thunder bowlers bowled a disciplined line and length. Apart from South African power-hitter AB de Villiers, none of the top-order could manage to make an impact.

Tail-ender James Pattinson played a superb cameo of an unbeaten 15-ball 27 at the backend of the innings as the Heat ended up posting 126/8 int their 20 overs.

In reply, the visitors reached the target without breaking a sweat. Openers Josh Phillipe and James Vince added 75 runs for the opening stand. Phillipe scored a 43-ball 52 at a strike rate of 120.93 while Vince scored a 37-ball 51 at a strike rate of 137.84 as the Sixers got past the line by eight wickets and 25 balls to spare.

READ: Virat Kohli backs KL Rahul over Rishabh Pant as India's first-choice T20I wicketkeeper

READ: Virender Sehwag net worth, endorsements, media commitments and post playing career