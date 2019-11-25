Virat Kohli Admits To Inner Ego Crushing Him In World Cup 2019 Semifinal Defeat

India captain Virat Kohli finally opened up and broke his silence about the national side's heart-breaking semi-final defeat at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Nearly five months after losing to New Zealand, Kohli stated that he believed he would have carried his bat throughout India’s run-chase.

India win by an innings and 46 runs in the #PinkBallTest



India become the first team to win four Tests in a row by an innings margin 😎😎@Paytm #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/fY50Jh0XsP — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2019

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Virat Kohli talks about his belief and inner ego

While speaking with a leading Indian media daily, the Indian captain said that he believed he would see India through their run-chase successful by remaining not out till the end. The cricketer said that his ego got the better of himself during India’s most crucial match of the tournament. When asked about dealing with pressure, Virat Kohli said that he is still human and he feels the pressure in crunch situations.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

India went into semi-final after topping the league table with 15 points from 9 matches. In the semi-final at Manchester, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. The Black Caps posted 239-8 in their 50 overs and in reply, India’s quest for a World Cup final spot got off to a horrifying start. The top three Indian batsmen, who were also India’s highest run-getters of the tournament, were all dismissed for just a run each. Chasemaster Kohli was trapped in front of stumps by Trent Boult for just 1 as India went on to lose the game by 18 runs.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Virat Kohli will now lead India in the upcoming home series against West Indies. West Indies are scheduled to tour India in December and will play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The series will begin with the first of three T20Is on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari