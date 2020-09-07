Virat Kohli Takes Part In Singing Competition With RCB Teammates And Coaches; Watch Video

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is all set to commence from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) arrived at the desert country in August itself and began their IPL 2020 training routine after undergoing their mandatory quarantine norms. The RCB side will take on SRH in their first match of the season, which is slated for September 21.

Virat Kohli and rest of RCB squad for IPL find new way of entertaining themselves

All the franchises have been strictly informed to adhere to the SOPs set by the BCCI. No player is allowed to leave the bio-bubble at any given point of time. It surely gets difficult for the players to cope up with such situations. RCB skipper Virat Kohli found out a new way to entertain his teammates for leisure.

RCB took to Twitter to give fans a sneak peek of what transpires in the team room. The Virat-Kohli led side engaged in a singing competition amongst the players and their coaches. The video shared by the franchise on the micro-blogging site also gave the fans a glimpse of how their favourite players are coping with the bio-security bubble. For massagers, beanbags to racing simulators, no stones were left unturned to ensure the RCB squad for the IPL 2020 have a good time.

An intense and exciting season of the IPL right around the corner, and with the bio-bubble restrictions in place, the RCB Team Room helps our stars unwind after a gruelling day at work. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/8XqaVGpuve — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 7, 2020

RCB Squad for IPL 2020

According to the recently announced RCB schedule, the RCB team will be taking on the SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL 2020 fixture. The franchise, however, will be missing the services of their new recruits Aaron Finch and Josh Philippe in the first week of the upcoming event. Both Australian cricketers are currently in England for a limited-overs tour against the hosts. Additionally, Kane Richardson, who previously represented the RCB team back in 2016, opted out of the entire tournament citing personal reasons. Australian spinner Adam Zampa was signed in by the franchise on August 31 as a replacement for Richardson into the RCB squad.

IPL 2020 Schedule

With just two weeks to go for the IPL 2020, RCB have announced the schedule for the 13th edition of the tournament. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening clash of the tournament on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Compared to the regular 8 pm IST start, the games will start half an hour earlier in the upcoming edition. The afternoon matches are set to begin at 3:30 PM IST while the evening games will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

Image Source: RCB Twitter account