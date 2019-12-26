Virat Kohli And Steve Smith Star In Our World Test XI Of The Decade (2010-2019)

The past decade witnessed exciting Test cricket contests. If anything, the time between 2010 and 2019 only proved that the cricket’s purest format still holds a significant place in the game. This era of Test cricket ended with a traditional Boxing Day match between Australia and New Zealand which was witnessed by a strong 80,000-plus capacity crowd at the MCG. The format also received its own championship in the form of 2019-21 ICC World Test Championship. As we welcome a new 10-year period for Test matches worldwide, we present to you the best Test World XI from 2010 to 2019.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Virat Kohli, James Anderson and Jasprit Bumrah among others feature in our Test XI of the decade (2010-2019)

Alastair Cook

Former England captain was the highest run-scorer of the past decade with 8,818 runs in 111 matches. He posted 23 centuries before his retirement in 2018. For his consistent performances throughout, Cook will be our opener of the decade.

David Warner

The explosive Australian opener maintained his exceptional form in red-ball cricket for a major part of the last 10 years. Warner has scored 7,050 runs since his debut in 2011 and recently posted his highest Test score with an unbeaten 335. The stylish left-hander will partner with Cook at the top of the order.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Joe Root

Joe Root took over the reins from Alastair Cook as England’s Test captain when the former cricketer announced his retirement. In 162 innings, Root scored 7,282 runs at an average of 48.54.

Virat Kohli (captain)

No other batsman has dominated all three international formats like Virat Kohli has. Virat Kohli has successfully led India to the No 1 ranking since 2016. He plummeted 7,202 runs with 49 50-plus scores in the format. For India’s many memorable wins under his leadership, Virat Kohli will lead our XI of the decade.

Steve Smith (vice-captain)

Australia’s Test talisman has maintained the highest Test average among all international batsman between 2010 and 2019. Steve Smith has averaged a Bradman-esque 63.83 in the five-day contests and has 7,149 runs from just 72 matches to his name. Steve Smith will be Virat Kohli’s deputy in our World XI of the decade.

BJ Watling (wicketkeeper)

New Zealand cricketer BJ Watling was Test cricket’s most reliable wicketkeeper over the past 10 years. The right-handed batsman affected 225 dismissals during this period.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 362 wickets for India and is currently considered among the best spinners in the world. Ashwin is also a handy lower-order batsman and has been instrumental for many Indian wins in the past 10 years.

Dale Steyn

The former South African speedster accounted for 267 wickets from just 59 Tests since 2010. With 22.29, he holds the best average among all fast-bowlers during this period.

Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad and James Anderson formed a lethal fast-bowling duo for England. In just 111 Tests, Broad picked up 400 wickets during the 10-year period.

Jasprit Bumrah

Even though Bumrah debuted in 2018, he immediately became a fast bowling sensation with his fiery spells worldwide. He recently took a hat-trick in West Indies and the Indian pacer has already taken five 5-wicket hauls in 12 Test matches.

James Anderson

James Anderson picked up 428 wickets out of his overall 575 since 2010. In 2019, he also created history by becoming Test cricket’s most successful fast bowler as he overtook Glenn McGrath’s tally of 564 wickets.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari