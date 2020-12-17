Virat Kohli Names Batsman To Watch Out For In Australia And It's Not Ajinkya Rahane: WATCH

Two of the modern-day legends Virat Kohli and Steve Smith were involved in a unique chat ahead of the much-anticipated India vs Australia 1st Test where both batsmen asked each other a plethora of questions about their cricketing career. During the end of the conversation, Smith asked Kohli about his predictions for the four-match Test series and who according to him will end up as the leading run-getter from the Indian side.

In response, Kohli said that he doesn't really know who will end up as the leading run-scorer. However, Kohli stated that he is excited to see how Ajinkya Ra]hane goes as he would lead the side in his absence and added that he is someone who loves the added responsibility of captaining.

The Indian captain further said that Rahane has played well in the past in Australia which is why he could come good. Kohli specially mentioned that if there's one guy who he is really looking forward to batting in Australia, it is Hanuma Vihari. Showering praise on Vihari, Kohli said that the Andhra Pradesh-based cricketer is a solid player and he is hoping for good things from him.

Smith also asked Kohli if they will like to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian skipper replied saying that they would love to because the last time around it was a great series for them. Kohli told Smith that he and David Warner didn't play then, however, he added that they still faced the Australian bowling attack which was as lethal as it was in the last few years. Kohli reckoned that now that Australia has an even stronger squad, it will allow them to test themselves even more in the tough conditions and see how good they have been in the last one and half years.

Here's the whole conversation between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith

