Virat Kohli Gives Sneak Peek Into Luxurious, Artistic ₹80 Crore Gurugram Bungalow

Indian captain Virat Kohli is widely hailed as one of the greatest batsmen of the modern era. His excellence in the sport makes him a popular figure across the globe and a much-desired celebrity for various popular brands for their endorsements. Moreover, Forbes recently listed Virat Kohli as 66th highest-paid athlete in the world.

Virat Kohli house in Worli, Mumbai

In 2016, the cricketer moved to Mumbai and bought himself a swanky new home in Worli. Virat Kohli house is on the 35th floor of C-Wing in the Omkar 1973 Towers. Still under construction, the residence will have a stunning view of the Arabian Sea where the cricketer along with his wife Anushka Sharma will finally move upon its completion. The two are currently residing in another Worli-based apartment.

Virat Kohli house in Gurugram, Haryana

If his Worli house was not luxurious enough already, Virat Kohli also owns a lavish bungalow in Gurugram, Haryana. According to mensxp.com, the Indian captain has reportedly spent â‚¹80 crore on the beautiful structure in DLF Phase 1 of the city. The Virat Kohli house in Gurugram has an extravagant drawing room with wooden furniture and a glass wall.

It also has a well-connected pathway, a quaint bar, a spacious living room that spreads across 500 square yards. The cricketer moved to the residence in 2015 along with his family before moving to Mumbai to stay with wife Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli net worth

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure is estimated to be around â‚¹196 crore (USD$26 million) as of the fiscal year 2019-20. A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth fiigure also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is â‚¹7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. Virat Kohli’s overall salary figure lies around â‚¹24 crore (USD $3.1 million) per year considering that he earns â‚¹17 crore ($2.24 million) per season from the RCB in IPL as well.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth and Virat Kohli house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of Virat Kohli net worth and Virat Kohli house figures.

Image credits: Stars News YouTube