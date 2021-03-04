MS Dhoni Receives 'Whistle Podu' Welcome In Chennai For IPL 2021 Training Camp: WATCH

Former Indan cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was spotted at the Chennai airport on Wednesday. The Indian veteran is all set to lead the CSK franchise at IPL 2021. Ahead of the start of the lucrative league, the Chennai contingent is holding a camp that they are looking to start by March 8 or 9 as confirmed by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

ALSO READ | CSK team 2021 star suffers COVID-19 scare ahead of New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I

MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai to join CSK camp for IPL 2021

On Thursday, the official Twitter handle of CSK uploaded a video of MS Dhoni's arrival at the Chennai airport. In the video, MS Dhoni is seen being picked up at the airport and is subsequently escorted to the hotel. Here's the video of MS Dhoni's arrival in Chennai.

As soon as CSK uploaded the video, fans flooded it with responses galore. Several reactions poured in as netizens expressed their excitement to see MS Dhoni back in action in the yellow jersey. Here's how fans reacted to the video.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's CSK to remain 'Dad's Army' in IPL 2021 despite no Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav

Excitement level infinity 💛💛💛 2k likes Vs 1 Dislike in YouTube when this was captured. Can there be a better ratio than this? Love for MSD 💛 #WhistlePodu #CSK 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/tlpr7f9Oxc — CSKForLifeMSDian (@herefortweets8) March 4, 2021

Waiting madly for his entry 💛 pic.twitter.com/6P2EqpJ39p — Ravi MSD (@MSDevote) March 4, 2021

Wait to see in ipl . pic.twitter.com/DoCGp5j8o3 — NISIKANTA PRADHAN (@NISIKANTAPRADH6) March 4, 2021

pic.twitter.com/WUAFgEOvom — T H E T R A N C E R (@vishwa_i_am) March 4, 2021

CSK team 2021

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni and co. NOT to get Skoda as sponsor, will Myntra replace them in ₹22-23 CR deal?

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (₹7 crore), K Gowtham (₹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (₹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (₹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (₹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (₹20 lakh).

MS Dhoni net worth in rupees

According to caknowledge.com, MS Dhoni's net worth is estimated at ₹760 crore. His net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth in rupees also comprises the salary he receives from the Chennai franchise in the IPL, which amounted to ₹15 crore.

ALSO READ | Shardul Thakur rescues Mumbai with 57-ball 92, auditions for CSK's all-rounder spot: WATCH

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni net worth figures.

SOURCE: CSK TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.