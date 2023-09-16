'Don’t Get Rusty': Irfan Pathan Spills Words Of Wisdom After India Lose To Bangladesh

IND vs BAN: Team India lost the last match of the Super Four against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023. Team India won the toss and decided to bowl. However, Bangladesh were decent with their batting and made 265 runs at a loss of 8 wickets in 50 overs. Team India, on the other hand, failed to chase, leading BAN to win the match by 6 runs.

Irfan Pathan makes a huge statement on the IND vs BAN match

Bangladesh's performance in one-day internationals has been questionable this year. They have performed comparatively well in the bilateral series but have failed to perform well in the Asia Cup 2023. They are set to participate in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup in India, which starts in a few weeks.

Ten years after their historic triumph over India, Bangladesh's Asia Cup run came to an end in the Super Four stage after losses to Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

They opened the Asia Cup with a loss to Sri Lanka. After that, they won a decisive match against Afghanistan but lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh was eliminated from the tournament, but they went out on a high note by defeating India. The ex-Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan said that despite Bangladesh's potential as a powerful team, their lack of consistency is their biggest weakness. He posted on his X account:

Good and only win from Bangladesh. This side has always shown some outstanding moments thru their ODI journey but lacks consistency. Wishing them more such performances consistently. For team India it was good to get 4 guys some game time so they don’t get rusty. #INDvsBAN — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 15, 2023

Which Indian players were rested in the India vs Bangladesh match?

In their final Super 4s encounter of the Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, India made five changes to their starting lineup. As prominent players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah took a break, Tilak Varma made his ODI debut.

The Men in Blue used this encounter against Bangladesh to evaluate the depth of their bench since India and Sri Lanka had already advanced to the Asia Cup 2023 final game. Prior to the crucial final, the squad decided to rest Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Hardik Pandya. Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Prasidh Krishna filled their positions. The key highlight for the Indian Team was Shubman Gill's century. He made 121 runs in 133 deliveries. He will look to repeat the same performance in the IND vs SL match on Sunday, September 17, 2023, in the Asia Cup Final.