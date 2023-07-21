WI Vs IND: Rohit Sharma Equals Mahela Jayawardene's 21-year-old Test Record In 2nd Test

On the first day of the 2nd Test match between the West Indies and India at Queen's Park Oval, India displayed a strong performance, reaching a score of 288/4 in 84 overs. India's opening batsmen had an impressive start, with both of them scoring half-centuries. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 87 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja was not out on 36 runs at the close of play on Day 1.

3 Things You Need To Know

Rohit and Yashasvi stitched a first-wicket partnership of 139 runs

Rohit Sharma scored 80 off 143 in the first innings of the WI vs IND 2nd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 57 runs on Day 1 coming on the back of a thundering debut

WI vs : Rohit Sharma joins Mahela Jayawardene in an elite record book

Rohit Sharma was India’s third batsman to be dismissed on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies. He perished on 80 runs off 143 balls, seven overs after his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed on 57 runs. Courtesy of his knock, the Indian captain matched legendary Sri Lankan batsman Mahela Jayawardene’s record of most playing consecutive innings with a double-digit score in the history of Test cricket.

Here’s a look at Rohit Sharma’s score in the last 29 Test innings.

12, 161, 26, 66, 25*, 49, 34, 30, 36, 12*, 83, 21, 19, 59, 11, 127, 29, 15, 46, 120, 32, 31, 12, 12, 35, 15, 43, 103, 80

The 80-run knock on Thursday marked the 15th half-century for the Indian captain in his 52nd Test match for India. His run tally in the longest format of the game now stands at 3620 games, which have come at an average of 46.41. In the meantime, he also surpassed the 2000-run mark in the ICC World Test Championship history.

Rohit Sharma crosses 2000-run mark in ICC World Test Championship

Since the international cricket governing body introduced the ICC WTC, Rohit has smashed 2035 runs in 25* matches at an average of 39.01. Former India skipper Virat Kohli is just six runs behind Rohit’s tally and might surpass his teammate in the 2nd Test itself. Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja will resume the first innings for India on Day 2 from 7:30 pm IST onwards.