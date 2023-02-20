Virat Kohli Captained Exceptionally Well In Tests, Rohit Following His Template: Gambhir

Team India thrashed Australia by 6 wickets in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and have taken a 2-0 lead in the series. Team India also retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a record 4th time in a row and it was another achievement in captain Rohit Sharma's cabinet.

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that captain Rohit Sharma is following the winning template set by former skipper Virat Kohli in Test cricket. Gambhir believes that Virat Kohli led exceptionally well in Tests and Rohit Sharma seems to be following him.

Gambhir lauds Virat Kohli the Test captain

In a discussion with Star Sports Gambhir said, "Honestly, I have always believed that Rohit Sharma is an amazing captain, but there is not much difference between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's captaincy, especially in this format. Virat Kohli started this template."

"Virat Kohli has captained exceptionally well whenever he has captained this Test team and Rohit is probably following that template only. Honestly, Rohit has not created his own template. The way Virat Kohli managed Ashwin and Jadeja, it is absolutely identical captaincy", Gambhir further said.

Gambhir refused to give his remark on who is certainly the best captain between Virat and Rohit but opined that Virat has certainly launched some big names under his reign. Gambhir also believes Rohit will certainly face a challenge in conquering South Africa, Australia, and England.

"The real challenge for Rohit Sharma will be when he goes to Australia, South Africa and England because there were big challenges for Virat Kohli there. Virat Kohli has made this team - Mohammad Shami, Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar. Virat Kohli was as successful. So I don't see too much difference and I don't even want to say who is a better captain in these conditions because Virat was an equally good captain as Rohit is now. Rohit's challenge will be overseas", Gambhir said.

Team India are currently 2-0 ahead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the Rohit Sharma-led side's main aim would be to focus on winning the third Test in Indore and qualify for the World Test Championship final.