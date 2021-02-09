James Anderson's Unplayable Over Reminds Fans Of Andrew Flintoff's 2005 Ashes Heroics

Seasoned England speedster James Anderson stormed through the defences of Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in a space of four deliveries to produce one of the best overs of his remarkable career. The cricketer was brought on to bowl in the 27th over of the Indian innings on Day 5 for a new spell by captain Joe Root. Anderson delivered above expectations by dismantling India’s run-chase hopes.

James Anderson’s spell to Gill and Rahane was highly praised by a legion of fans enjoying the India vs England live action. Several fans took to Twitter and compared his Day 5 brilliance to Andrew Flintoff’s memorable one to Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting at the 2005 Ashes.

James Anderson’s over gets compared with Andrew Flintoff’s legendary Ashes moment

James Anderson’s spell to well-set opener Shubman Gill and Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has been hailed as one of his best bowling performance in Tests. The cricketer, at the age of 38, made things happen with the ball on a Day 5 track that largely assists the spinners. Many even claimed that Anderson is the 'GOAT' (greatest of all-time) when it comes to pace bowling in Test cricket, largely improving his numbers in Asia and India too in recent years.

Here is a look at some of the fans and cricket experts reacting to James Anderson’s incredible spell on Day 5 at Chennai.

You know those Flintoff overs to Ponting and Kallis?



Jimmy Anderson's just matched them. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) February 9, 2021

There is a reason Jimmy Anderson is one of the best we have seen. In his first over we saw three reasons...... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 9, 2021

Like watching Jimmy Anderson on a cloudy day at Trent Bridge. Unplayable — Chris Stocks (@StocksC_cricket) February 9, 2021

One advantage of working nights from home today is that I’m awake for the Jimmy Anderson show! Phenomenal bowling! #EngvsInd — jason darby (@jasondarbygas) February 9, 2021

Jimmy Anderson has proved that age is just a number still one of the best fast-bowler in the world. #EngvsInd — S H A H E E N (@Qalanadar2) February 9, 2021

India vs England 1st Test: James Anderson gets Gill and Rahane, watch video

Andrew Flintoff’s MAGIC over to Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting; watch video

James Anderson Test wickets updates

The James Anderson Test wickets section makes for a staggering read. Having made his Test debut in 2003, the 38-year-old has played 158 matches for his country. Anderson has taken 611 wickets in the process and he has 30 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls to his name.

India vs England live streaming details

At the time of publishing, India reached 144-6 off 39 overs at Lunch. The hosts still require another 276 runs for an unlikely victory. Captain Virat Kohli (45*) was batting at the crease alongside R Ashwin (2*).

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and the social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 1st Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app

