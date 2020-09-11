Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal Bat With 'Helmet Cam' During RCB's Intra-squad Game: Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore are up and running with their preparations for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Majority of the players of the RCB squad for the IPL 2020 are coming after a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The players have got adequate time to get back into the groove ahead of the cash-rich league.

ALSO READ | RCB star Moeen Ali becomes first Muslim player to lead England in international cricket

IPL 2020: RCB post interesting video filmed from Parthiv Patel's helmet cam.

RCB's social media handles have been quite active as they are regularly providing updates about their players' training. The Hyderabad based franchise was at it once again as they took to Twitter and released a video of their latest intra-squad practice match. The video was recorded from RCB opener Parthiv Patel's helmet cam.

The veteran wicket-keeper is seen batting alongside youngster Devdutt Padikkal as he gives him some valuable tips. Virat Kohli can be seen batting in the video where he is up against the likes of Chris Morris and Umesh Yadav. South African stalwart AB de Villiers is spotted behind the stumps donning the wicket-keeper's role. At the end of the video, Parthiv Patel is seen stealing a single as the fielder hits the stumps. However, Patel reckoned that he was inside the crease before the timber was disturbed.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli leads RCB's salute to India's COVID-19 warriors in special video: Watch

As close as it gets to watching a practice match! Parthiv Patel advises young Devdutt and takes inputs from AB de Villiers.



Question: Do you think Parthiv made it to the crease in the end? #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/RiP90Fj9Jl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 10, 2020

RCB have been one of the most popular teams in the IPL. Over the years, they have had some high-profile names like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli within their ranks but they haven't quite achieved glory. RCB have reached the final of the IPL on three occasions but haven't managed to get hold of the trophy.

ALSO READ | ICC T20I rankings: Australia's THESE 2 RCB stars ranked in top 5 amongst batsmen, bowlers

RCB have always had a formidable batting line-up. However, it's their bowling that hasn't really been able to leave an impact in the tournament. Despite posting gigantic totals on the scoreboard, RCB have not managed to defend the total on several occasions. They are often criticised for their dismal bowling performances at the death. Besides Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB doesn't have a match-winning T20 bowler within their ranks.

And despite not living up to expectations, RCB are always considered as favourites going into the tournament. Virat Kohli would look to right his wrongs from the past seasons and his performances along with AB de Villiers will be key in determining how far Virat Kohli's men go in the tournament. RCB squad for IPL 2020 looks balanced with a proper blend of Indian and foreign players and they certainly have a chance to lift the coveted trophy. The IPL 2020 is set to start on September 19 and the Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening fixture on September 21 in Dubai.

RCB squad for IPL 2020

Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel (Wicket-keeper), AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals gives it back to fan in style who asks Buttler be given to RCB

IMAGE COURTESY: RCB TWITTER