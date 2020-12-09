Virat Kohli Does Not Get Full Match Fees Worth ₹3 Lakh Due To Slow Over-rate In 3rd T20I?

Virat Kohli’s problems with the slow over-rate continued with the Indian cricket team fined 20% of its match fee for the same in the 3rd India vs Australia T20 on Tuesday. This is the second time Virat Kohli and the rest of the team have been fined because of a slow over-rate in the India vs Australia 2020 Test series. The Indian skipper has been struggling with the same problem over the past few weeks, with Virat Kohli pulled up for maintaining a slow over-rate during the Dream11 IPL 2020 as well.

Virat Kohli and others fined for slow over-rate in India vs Australia 2020 series

The sanction was imposed by ICC Match Referee David Boon after the Indian team was found to be one over short of the target during the 3rd India vs Australia T20. In a statement on Wednesday, the ICC announced that in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Rod Tucker, Gerard Abood, TV umpire Paul Wilson and fourth umpire Sam Nogajski after the 3rd India vs Australia T20. The ICC also revealed that as Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Kohli paternity leave: Second time the team has struggled with a slow over-rate

India’s over rate is appalling ... !!! Body language defensive ... fielding is my standard (shocking) ... Bowling ordinary !!! Aussies on the other hand have been outstanding ... Long tour for India me thinks ... #AUSvIND @FoxCricket @cricbuzz !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 27, 2020

The Indian team was also fined in a similar manner after the 1st ODI of the India vs Australia 2020 series on November 27. According to media reports, the match fees for an ODI and T20 match is INR 6 lakh and INR 3 lakh respectively. This means that the Indian team including captain Virat Kohli have been fined a total of Rs 1.8 lakh due to over-rate infringements in the India vs Australia 2020 series until now.

When is the India vs Australia 1st Test taking place?

While the Australian side won the ODI series 2-1, the Indian team ended up winning the T20 series by the same scoreline. The action will now move to the longer format, with the India vs Australia 1st Test taking place soon. The India vs Australia 2020 Test series will get underway with a historic pink-ball day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval. The Test match will begin on Thursday, December 17 at 9:30 AM IST, and will be India’s first pink-ball Test away from home.

