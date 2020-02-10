Virat Kohli Finds A Special Mention In David Warner's Emotional Address; Watch

Australia's star batsman David Warner, who accepted the Allan Border medal, mentioned Virat Kohli's name in his speech, recalling how his daughters muttered the India skipper’s name while he was playing cricket with them. Warner’s wife Candice had once posted a video in which Warner’s daughter had said she wants to be Kohli.

David Warner claimed his third Allan Border Medal, pipping fellow batsman Steve Smith by just one vote. The 33-year-old was in scintillating form during the 2019 World Cup, finishing with 647 runs at an average of 71.88, just one run behind Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma.

Warner in his speech said that if he reflects upon the time that he had been away from the game, he didn't realise the importance it actually had on everyone and the effect it had on them. He then mentioned names of cricketers like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Pat Cummins, stating that his daughters look up to these players.

“I realised a lot of things during that time off that we don’t actually understand or realise when we’re in this bubble, the importance of what this game is and the smiles on the faces that we bring to a lot of people. Having three daughters at home, looking up to guys like ‘Smithy’, ‘Cummo’ — playing cricket in the backyard they’re yelling out Virat Kohli’s name, but these are the smiles on kids faces that we put on,' said Warner.

David Warner's daughter wants to be Virat Kohli

A couple of months back, David Warner took to his Instagram and shared a rather cheerful video of his little daughter playing cricket with his family. But what grabbed eyeballs is the fact that the young girl is muttering; 'I am Virat Kohli' while hitting the ball.

Warner captioned the video as "I am not sure about this one. "Does Indi want to be Virat Kohli. Caption This??". Have a look

Furthermore, his wife Candice Warner also shared the video on Twitter, asserting that their little girl has spent too much time in India as she wants to be Captain Virat Kohli.

