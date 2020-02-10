SRH Fans Choose Pat Cummins Over David Warner For The Allan Border Medal

David Warner has enjoyed somewhat of a resurrection over the last one year or so. He returned from a one-year ban imposed by Cricket Australia over the 'sandpaper gate' incident. Warner has scored 881 Test runs and 793 ODI runs since his return to the national team. As a result, the left-handed Australian opener won the Allan Border medal. He beat Steven Smith by just one vote.

David Warner's stats since serving a one-year ban

David Warner since his return to international cricket:



881 Test runs @ 55.06

793 ODI runs @ 72.09

287 T20I runs @ 287 pic.twitter.com/8BFSnY2m97 — Josh Ravenscroft (@Josh_CAFC_180) February 10, 2020

Australian Cricket Awards

David Warner bags Allan Border medal; SRH fans claim Pat Cummins deserved it more

The winner of the Allan Border Medal is David Warner! #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/fTavhS8trR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 10, 2020

The major point of the argument by SRH fans is that David Warner had a truly shameful outing in the Ashes. Keeping that in mind, a certain set of cricket lovers opined that Pat Cummins was more deserving of the award than David Warner. Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign bid ever in IPL history as KKR signed him for Rs 15.5 crore.

SRH fans prefer Pat Cummins over David Warner

Excuse me????? Bloke who averaged under 10 in the ashes 😂😂😂



Pat Cummins surely.



This award has become a joke. — Brendan Goss (@gossy77) February 10, 2020

2, 8, 3, 5, 61, 0, 0, 0, 5, 11 - 95 Ashes Test runs in 10 innings. Ladies and gentlemen, the 2019 AB Medal winner. That'll do me. #cricket — Paul Upham (@pauljupham) February 10, 2020

Nothing for Cummins who has been the best for Aus. Knew this is going to happen. Its always a batsman who gets priority in Aus. Atleast here in India we give importance to Bumrah — Ashutosh Bajaj (@iamashubajaj) February 10, 2020

