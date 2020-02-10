The Debate
SRH Fans Choose Pat Cummins Over David Warner For The Allan Border Medal

Cricket News

Sunrisers Hyderabad fans would rather have Pat Cummins receive the coveted Allan Border medal instead of former SRH skipper David Warner.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai
SRH

David Warner has enjoyed somewhat of a resurrection over the last one year or so. He returned from a one-year ban imposed by Cricket Australia over the 'sandpaper gate' incident. Warner has scored 881 Test runs and 793 ODI runs since his return to the national team. As a result, the left-handed Australian opener won the Allan Border medal. He beat Steven Smith by just one vote.

David Warner's stats since serving a one-year ban

Australian Cricket Awards

David Warner bags Allan Border medal; SRH fans claim Pat Cummins deserved it more

The major point of the argument by SRH fans is that David Warner had a truly shameful outing in the Ashes. Keeping that in mind, a certain set of cricket lovers opined that Pat Cummins was more deserving of the award than David Warner. Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign bid ever in IPL history as KKR signed him for Rs 15.5 crore.  

SRH fans prefer Pat Cummins over David Warner 

