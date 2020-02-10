David Warner Breaks Down During Emotional AB Medal Acceptance Speech, Watch Video

Australia's opening batsman David Warner broke down during his Allan Border Medal acceptance speech as he looked back at the support given by his family and friends during his 12-month ban from cricket. The left-hander along with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were hit with a suspension for ball-tampering during an Australia-South Africa Test in Cape Town two years back. Warner made his return to the international cricket in June during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England.

2020 Allan Border Medal: David Warner on his return to international cricket

David Warner claimed his third Allan Border Medal, pipping fellow batsman Steve Smith by just one vote. The 33-year-old was in scintillating form during the 2019 World Cup, finishing with 647 runs at an average of 71.88, just one run behind Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma for being the leading scorer of the tournament. Speaking during the on-stage interview, Warner said that if he reflects upon the time that he had been away from the game, he didn't realise the importance it actually had on everyone and the effect it had on them.

After the interview, Warner was given the microphone to thank everyone. Warner during his speech broke down and here's what he had to say.

David Warner and his recent form

After his exploits in the 2019 World Cup in England, David Warner had a disappointing Ashes, scoring a total of 100 runs in the series, but redeemed himself in the home T20I series against Sri Lanka, scoring 217 runs in just three innings. He continued his form in the Pakistan series, slamming a mammoth 335* in the second Test against Pakistan, after scoring a brilliant 154 in the first Test. David Warner then upped his game against New Zealand, finishing as the second-highest run-getter, behind teammate Marnus Labuschagne, scoring 297 runs in 3 Tests. The Allan Border Medal winner scored an unbeaten hundred in Australia’s win in the first ODI against India at the Wankhede Stadium.

Australian Cricket Awards: Here's the list of other winners

Marnus Labuschagne claimed the Test Player of the Year award. Captain Aaron Finch clinched the ODI Player of the Year award, while Warner clinched the T20I Player of the Year award as well. Alyssa Healy won the Female ODI and T20I Player of the Year, while Ellyse Perry won the Belinda Clark Award, an award equivalent to the Allan Border Medal. Shaun Marsh and Molly Strano were both awarded the Domestic Player of the Year awards, while former fast bowler and Australian bowling coach Craig McDermott was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

