IPL 2020 Heavyweights CSK, MI, KKR Nearly Finalise Accommodation Plans In The UAE?

The upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is all set to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to move the tournament due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in India. The BCCI is taking all the safety measures to ensure that the mega event is least impacted by the pandemic.

Recently, a report published by The Times of India stated that the BCCI will be asking each franchise to create its own bubble in which the team will only be interacting with a limited number of people in their ecosystem or allotted to them by BCCI. The report states that a similar bubble will be created for the Indian cricket board and the IMG staff, broadcasters etc, while nobody will be allowed to interact with individuals outside their bubble except through pre-appointed coordinators.

If recent reports are to believed, IPL franchises have already started planning on how would travel and where will the players stay during the entire duration of the tournament as they look to follow BCCI guidelines and also create a biosecure bubble for the safety of players.

IPL 2020: How will teams fly to UAE and where will they stay?

According to a report published by InsideSport, the management of every franchise admitted to exploring the option to book chartered flights for the UAE. Secondly, franchises are not planning to book five-star hotels for the squad and instead they are planning to book resorts and private apartments for the players in order to ensure the complete safety of their squads.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians, CSK stay in UAE

Mumbai Indians (MI): According to the report, the defending champions led by Rohit Sharma, will make Abu Dhabi as its base instead of staying in Dubai and the team will prepare themselves for the IPL 2020 in UAE's capital city. Apart from this, the Mumbai Indians team management is not planning to stay in a hotel but instead planning to rent out private apartments for the Mumbai Indians squad in Abu Dhabi.



Chennai Super Kings (CSK): The three-time IPL champions CSK are likely to make Dubai as its base. They are likely to make the ICC Academy in Dubai as its practice base. The reports states that the CSK team management is currently exploring a place to stay in Dubai but are yet to finalize anything.



Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): The team, which will be led by David Warner, are planning to book a golf resort for their squad. The report states that the team management is currently in talks with golf resorts in Dubai and may book the same for SRH for the next 3 months.



Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Just like MI, KKR will be setting their base in Abu Dhabi and the squad is likely to stay in a resort. According to some sources, the KKR management is in talks with the Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas in Abu Dhabi for the stay of their team.

IPL 2020: IPL dates revealed

Coming to the new IPL dates, the tournament is scheduled to begin on September 19 with the final being held on November 8. The window for the IPL 2020 was only created after the ICC decided to postpone the T20 World Cup in Australia until next year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled to start on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on CSK but the tournament was postponed. Apart from the new IPL dates, the tournament will also see new timings for its matches, with afternoon matches beginning on 3:30 PM IST and evening matches scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

(COVER IMAGE: MUMBAI INDIANS / CHENNAI SUPER KINGS / TWITTER)