Virat Kohli Gets Special 'nets' Birthday Wish From Cricket Australia; Watch Video

Indian captain Virat Kohli is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is set to lead his Bangalore side in the upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020 Eliminator against Hyderabad. The cricketer turned 32 on Thursday, November 5 and he received a plethora of cheerful and innovative wishes from the entire cricketing fraternity for the occasion. Cricket Australia also wished the Indian skipper by sharing one of his archival footages from their video gallery.

BCCI celebrates Virat Kohli birthday by sharing his best Test knock, watch video

• 2011 World Cup-winner

• 21,901 runs, 70 centuries in intl. cricket

• Most Test wins as Indian captain

• Leading run-getter in T20Is (Men's)



Wishing #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli a very happy birthday. 👏🎂



Let's revisit his Test best of 254* vs South Africa 🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2020

Virat Kohli birthday: Cricket Australia shares cricketer’s nets montage from India’s 2018 tour

On Thursday, November 5, Cricket Australia took to their social media accounts to share an old Virat Kohli training session. The session in contention is from the cricketer’s tour to Australia back in 2018 ahead of the opening Test at Adelaide. Here is a look at the minute-long video where Kohli can be seen middling and timing the ball with perfection at the nets.

Normally we'd bring you something more exciting than a net session to celebrate someone's birthday, but this from Virat Kohli isn't any old net session ... pic.twitter.com/OnhH5i7xkP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 5, 2020

BCCI announces India squad for Australia tour

Virat Kohli will now lead India in the upcoming India vs Australia 2020 series ‘Down Under’. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier announced India squad for Australia tour by naming Kohli as captain for all three formats. Here is a look at the entire Indian touring party for the high-profile much-awaited India vs Australia 2020 series.

ICYMI - #TeamIndia squads for three T20Is, three ODIs & four Test matches against Australia.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HVloKk5mw0 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Friday, November 6. For Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV while those in the USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action live on WillowTV.

Image source: BCCI Twitter

