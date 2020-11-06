Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

Virat Kohli Gets Special 'nets' Birthday Wish From Cricket Australia; Watch Video

Indian captain Virat Kohli gets a unique birthday wish from Cricket Australia ahead of India's upcoming two-month tour of Australia between November & January.

Written By Aakash Saini
Last Updated:
Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is set to lead his Bangalore side in the upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020 Eliminator against Hyderabad. The cricketer turned 32 on Thursday, November 5 and he received a plethora of cheerful and innovative wishes from the entire cricketing fraternity for the occasion. Cricket Australia also wished the Indian skipper by sharing one of his archival footages from their video gallery.

BCCI celebrates Virat Kohli birthday by sharing his best Test knock, watch video

Also Read | Virat Kohli Mocked By England Cricket On 32nd Birthday, Fans FURIOUS At Social Media Admin

Virat Kohli birthday: Cricket Australia shares cricketer’s nets montage from India’s 2018 tour

On Thursday, November 5, Cricket Australia took to their social media accounts to share an old Virat Kohli training session. The session in contention is from the cricketer’s tour to Australia back in 2018 ahead of the opening Test at Adelaide. Here is a look at the minute-long video where Kohli can be seen middling and timing the ball with perfection at the nets.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav Goes Past Virat Kohli Amongst Dream11 IPL 2020 Top Run Scorers

BCCI announces India squad for Australia tour

Virat Kohli will now lead India in the upcoming India vs Australia 2020 series ‘Down Under’. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier announced India squad for Australia tour by naming Kohli as captain for all three formats. Here is a look at the entire Indian touring party for the high-profile much-awaited India vs Australia 2020 series.

Also Read | Ex-Australia Skipper Says Watch What You Say To Virat Kohli

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Friday, November 6. For Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV while those in the USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action live on WillowTV.

Also Read | Irfan Pathan Has 2 Completely Different Answers For Bowling To Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: BCCI Twitter

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Shreyas Iyer posts stiff challenge to Jasprit Bumrah off the field, fans left impressed

4 mins ago

Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator: Padikkal 28 runs away from achieving big Dream11 feat

7 mins ago

ECS T10 Rome VCC vs BCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report

17 mins ago

Virat Kohli mocked by England Cricket on 32nd birthday, fans FURIOUS at social media admin

42 mins ago

Jasprit Bumrah achieves two BIG firsts in Dream11 IPL 2020 season after 4-14 against Delhi

50 mins ago

VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Rome match preview

1 hour ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS